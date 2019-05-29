Envision Solar International, Inc.: Envision Solar to Present at the LD Micro 9th Annual Invitational Conference on June 4, 2019

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2019 / Envision Solar International, Inc., (NasdaqCM: EVSI, EVSIW) ("Envision Solar," or the "Company"), a leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, today announced that Desmond Wheatley, CEO, will be a featured presenter at the LD Micro Invitational on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 12:00 PM Pacific Time at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA.

Mr. Wheatly will provide an overview of the company's business model and growth strategy and will be available for one-on-one meetings.

For those interested in attending or for registered attendees who wish to request meetings, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

About Envision Solar International, Inc.

Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com, is a sustainable technology innovation company whose unique and patented products include the EV ARC and the Solar Tree with EnvisionTrak patented solar tracking, SunCharge solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC technology energy storage, and EnvisionMedia solar advertising displays.

Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the NasdaqCM under the symbols EVSI and EVSIW. For more information visit www.envisionsolar.com or call (515) 222-2560. Follow us on social media to keep up with the latest news: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Lucia Asbury

Envision Solar International, Inc.

(858) 799-4583

gosolar@envisionsolar.com

Investor Relations:

Tristan Traywick

Senior Account Director

CORE IR

516 222 2560

tt@coreir.com

www.coreir.com

SOURCE: Envision Solar International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/547018/Envision-Solar-to-Present-at-the-LD-Micro-9th-Annual-Invitational-Conference-on-June-4-2019