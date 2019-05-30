Speedcast and Contiamo Form Strategic Partnership

Speedcast Strengthens IoT Capabilities with Contiamo Data Science Platform

SYDNEY and BERLIN, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted provider of remote communication and IT solutions, and Contiamo GmbH, a data science company, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver analytics solutions for optimized operational decision-making.

The partnership strengthens Speedcast's Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities and helps enable the company to play a prime systems integrator role in the deployment of end-to-end IoT solutions. By deploying IoT solutions Speedcast is supporting customers with their digital transformation strategy and helping them improve operations and efficiency. The partnership with Contiamo will accelerate the process by applying data analytics and business intelligence to enable data-driven innovation.

"Many of our customers are undergoing digital transformations and want data analytics to be a core component of their business management processes and be easily accessible to support critical business decisions. Customers are looking to Speedcast to not only transport data but also support them in the analysis of that data. The partnership with Contiamo is a step towards our objective to become a Managed Information Service Provider," said Tim Bailey, Executive Vice President, Products, Marketing and Business Development, Speedcast. "Contiamo's specialty in data analytic, gives us strong back-end capabilities to identify, collect, analyze and visualize data and reduce complexity with intuitive dashboards and actionable intelligence. Contiamo is an ideal partner to help us fulfill our customers' needs in today's data-intensive world."

"Speedcast is the largest remote communication service provider in the world and brings a wealth of experience, credibility, and strategic thinking that complements our approach. The relationship with Speedcast represents a powerful opportunity for Contiamo to significantly expand our presence across industries. Speedcast already has a strong foundation in asset management, edge computing and network management. By combining these capabilities with our expertise in data analytics and business intelligence, we will be able to serve a broader range of customers with industry-leading IoT capabilities," says Michael Franzkowiak, CEO, Contiamo.

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX: SDA) is the world's largest remote communications and IT services provider. The company delivers critical communications solutions through its multi-access technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 80+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive local support from 40+ countries. Speedcast is uniquely positioned as a strategic partner, tailoring communications, IT and digital solutions to meet customer needs and enable business transformation. The company provides managed information services with differentiated technology offerings, including cybersecurity, crew welfare, content solutions, data and voice applications, IoT solutions and network systems integration services. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 3,200 customers in over 140 countries in sectors such as Maritime, Energy, Mining, Enterprise, Media, Cruise, Humanitarian and Government. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.

Contiamo allows organizations to derive actual value from their data through better informed decision-making and data-driven automation. It is a cloud-based data platform built around a unique data integration layer that accesses and combines data from common software and services, data stored in the cloud and data remaining on-premise. Contiamo makes this data available for exploration, prediction and automation so that organizations can close the loop from analysis to action. Learn more at www.contiamo.com.

