Wellington, New Zealand--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2019) - New Zealand Energy Corp. (TSXV: NZ) ("NZEC" or the "Company") announced today it has filed with Canadian regulatory authorities its first quarter 2019 financial results and management discussion and analysis, which documents are available on the Company's website at www.newzealandenergy.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and details of the 2019 Annual General Meeting.

Reflecting on the Company's first quarter 2019 results, Chairman James Willis said " The results saw a small reduction in cash ($983,189 was held at the end of the quarter) as a result of development expenditure and a modest loss in part attributable to non cash expenses. An Electric Submersible Pump was installed in Ngaere-1 in March , became operational in April 2019 and has performed as expected. The total fluid rate is constrained to ~5,400 bfpd as a result of water disposal limitations. It is anticipated that in June the constraints will be removed so that the pump may be run at the upper end of its range, i.e. 7,500 bfpd. Once that position is reached (and assuming ongoing performance of the Ngaere-1 ESP is consistent with expectations), consideration will be given (subject to Joint Venture approval) to installation of a second ESP at Waihapa.

Cash used by operating activities was $168,695 (2018: cash provided $111,926). The net loss for the quarter was $161,325 (2018: $544,772) with a material factor being $376,615 in non-cash depreciation, depletion and accretion (2018: $464,500). The Company achieved average net daily production of 152 boe/d (100% oil) through Q1.

The Company will hold its annual general meeting in Wellington on 31 July 2019. The record date for shareholders to receive notice of meeting and for voting is 24 June 2019.

