AdKernel Integrates Fraudlogix's Ad Verification Technology Directly into RTB Platform To Improve Advertisers' Fraud Management Capabilities

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2019 / AdKernel, a leading provider of white-label programmatic advertising solutions, announces a partnership with Fraudlogix to power Clients' real-time ability to monitor all impressions in an RTB environment to ensure their publishers maintain their traffic quality. Fraudlogix, a trusted leader in the programmatic fraud detection and management space since 2010, will provide a range fraud management and security technologies to bolster confidence in traffic quality on the AdKernel platform.

The integration allows AdKernel Clients to monitor and optimize the quality of their publisher channels for invalid traffic (IVT), domain spoofing, and sources with low viewability with Fraudlogix for free, with deeper "pre bid" solution integration for real-time scoring available for Clients by request.

Fraudlogix's industry-leading technologies will provide transparency into a Client's publishers. The new ad verification technologies will include:

Identification of Bot traffic - Clients will see the percentage of traffic that is at high risk for being fraudulent or invalid (IVT).

Ensuring Brand Safety - Manages ad placement and whether ads were served within domains with potentially unsafe brand environments.

Viewability - Understand the percentage of traffic that's measurable and viewable.

Domain & Ad Spoofing - Verify publisher-declared domain matches the actual domain where an ad was served.

Real-time analytics - Sophisticated analytics helps Advertisers' optimize KPIs

AdKernel has integrated Fraudlogix to further AdKernel's investment in trust-building technologies that increase buyer transparency and the quality of publisher's supply channels. "We have been innovating to enhance every aspect of our platform to ensure clients can trust us to deliver technologies to maximize their marketing investments," explained Yevgen Peresvyetov, CEO and Co-founder of AdKernel. "Our expertise in real-time ad serving, big data analytics, and distributed database technology are maximized through verification technologies to ensure quality traffic and effective campaigns."

"We're excited about the AdKernel partnership. Their clients will be able to quickly and easily see key quality metrics across all of their traffic - helping them to pinpoint sources of fraud and low-quality impressions," said Fraudlogix CEO Hagai Shechter. "This type of integration helps to weed fraud out of the ecosystem and boosts traffic transparency and confidence in the programmatic space."

The partnership with Fraudlogix demonstrates AdKernel's ongoing commitment to improving trust in digital advertising.

About AdKernel

AdKernel is a provider of cutting-edge ad technology that empowers clients to build robust and scalable SSPs, DSPs and RTB exchanges on top of a worldwide ad cloud infrastructure. Providing customizable services for over 300 SSPs, DSPs, RTB Exchanges, ad networks and agencies based on their high-speed architecture, their services are used to intelligently manage over 250 billion ad requests per day. Established in 2010, it is headquartered in Delaware, with offices in New Jersey, Ukraine and Israel. For more information, please visit: https://adkernel.com/.

About Fraudlogix

Fraudlogix has been a trusted leader in the affiliate and programmatic fraud detection space since 2010. We cater our solutions to the unique challenges of online advertising, providing Clients with fraud solutions for mobile, in-app, desktop and video environments. Our technology allows us to monitor data from over 640 million unique users, 1.2 billion unique devices, and 300+ million URLs and apps monthly. We're able to map the latest devices, locations, bots, behaviors, and hacking tactics that are being used by fraudsters. For more information, please visit: https://www.fraudlogix.com/.

