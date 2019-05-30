Lexus RX



TOKYO, May 30, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Lexus unveiled the new 2020 RX luxury SUV today, revealing evolutionary changes to the brand's core model, which helped establish the luxury SUV segment when it was first introduced in 1998. The 2020 RX is scheduled to go on sale in late August 2019. The new RX is a testament to Lexus' ongoing commitment to maintain its status as a pioneer of the luxury SUV segment.The 2020 RX exterior retains a powerful and sporty appearance, while the character line that runs from the front of the vehicle to the rear has been improved, giving the RX's overall appearance exceptional flow and consistency.The result is an elegant, dynamic exterior that emphasizes Lexus' new design language. In terms of the RX's driving character, it embraces Lexus' exhilarating performance following the path of LC and LS flagship coupe and sedan, as the engineers scrutinized every part of the vehicle, and made enhancements to the rigidity of the body and suspension system, as well as adding a new shock absorber and brake control system.The result is a vehicle with an excellent handling feel and precision, allowing users to accurately trace their desired driving lines. Also, the new RX is equipped with the world's first(1) BladeScan Type AHS(2) and the latest generation of Lexus Safety System+.(1) As of May in 2019, according to Lexus data(2) AHS - Adaptive High-beam SystemAbout LEXUSSince its debut in 1989, Lexus has earned a worldwide reputation for high-quality products and exemplary customer service. Lexus is the hybrid leader among luxury brands, offering hybrids that provide the best in innovative technology and premier luxury. The evolution of Lexus is reflected in the progressive designs of its new vehicles. The grille, dynamic light treatments, and sculptured lines create a distinctive look of luxury for Lexus. For more information, please visit www.lexus-int.com and www.lexus-int.com/news/.Source: LEXUSContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.