Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2019 / Atalaya Mining Plc (AIM: ATYM; TSX: AYM), the European mining and development company, announces that it was notified on 29 May 2019, that Alberto Lavandeira, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Company, purchased 50,000 ordinary shares in Atalaya at an average price of 206.5 pence per share.
In addition, the Company announces that, in accordance with the Company's approved Share Option Plan 2013 (the "Option Plan"), it has granted 1,500,000 share options (the "Options") to Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and management.
The Options expire five years from the date of grant (29 May 2019), have an exercise price of 201.5 pence per ordinary share, based on the minimum share price in the five days preceding the grant date, and vest in two equal tranches, half on grant and half on the first anniversary of the granting date.
The 1,500,000 share options have been allocated as per the table below:
Name
Position
Number of share options granted
Total number of share options following this notification
Total beneficial holding of shares following this notification
Total beneficial holding (options + ordinary shares) as % of Company's fully diluted issued share capital
Alberto Lavandeira
CEO/Managing Director
600,000
750,000
210,000
0.69%
Julian Sánchez
COO
400,000
595,000
-
0.43%
César Sánchez
CFO
250,000
350,000
-
0.25%
Total
1,250,000
1,695,000
210,000
1.36%
Other Management
250,000
718,000
Total
1,500,000
2,413,000
Following these grants, the Company has granted options over an aggregate of 2,413,000 ordinary shares.
Set out below is the information required by Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014:
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Alberto Lavandeira
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CEO and Managing Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Atalaya Mining Plc
b)
LEI
549300QNQPXVRXGXOX56
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Share purchase
CY0106002112
b)
Nature of the transaction
Share purchase
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price: £2.065
Volume: 50,000 shares
d)
Aggregated information
Price: £2.065
Volume: 50,000 shares
e)
Date of the transaction
29 May 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Alberto Lavandeira
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CEO
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Atalaya Mining Plc
b)
LEI
549300QNQPXVRXGXOX56
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Share options
CY0106002112
b)
Nature of the transaction
Share options grant
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price: £2.015
Volume: 600,000 share options
d)
Aggregated information
Price: £2.015
Volume: 600,000 share options
e)
Date of the transaction
29 May 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Julian Sanchez
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
COO
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Atalaya Mining Plc
b)
LEI
549300QNQPXVRXGXOX56
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Share options
CY0106002112
b)
Nature of the transaction
Share options grant
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price: £2.015
Volume: 400,000 share options
d)
Aggregated information
Price: £2.015
Volume: 400,000 share options
e)
Date of the transaction
29 May 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Cesar Sanchez
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CFO
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Atalaya Mining Plc
b)
LEI
549300QNQPXVRXGXOX56
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Share options
CY0106002112
b)
Nature of the transaction
Share options grant
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price: £2.015
Volume: 250,000 share options
d)
Aggregated information
Price: £2.015
Volume: 250,000 share options
e)
Date of the transaction
29 May 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
About Atalaya Mining Plc
Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. In addition, the Group has a phased, earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain which is currently in the permitting stage. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com
This announcement contains information which, prior to its publication constituted inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
