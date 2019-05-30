sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2019 / Atalaya Mining Plc (AIM: ATYM; TSX: AYM), the European mining and development company, announces that it was notified on 29 May 2019, that Alberto Lavandeira, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Company, purchased 50,000 ordinary shares in Atalaya at an average price of 206.5 pence per share.

In addition, the Company announces that, in accordance with the Company's approved Share Option Plan 2013 (the "Option Plan"), it has granted 1,500,000 share options (the "Options") to Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and management.

The Options expire five years from the date of grant (29 May 2019), have an exercise price of 201.5 pence per ordinary share, based on the minimum share price in the five days preceding the grant date, and vest in two equal tranches, half on grant and half on the first anniversary of the granting date.

The 1,500,000 share options have been allocated as per the table below:

Name

Position

Number of share options granted

Total number of share options following this notification

Total beneficial holding of shares following this notification

Total beneficial holding (options + ordinary shares) as % of Company's fully diluted issued share capital

Alberto Lavandeira

CEO/Managing Director

600,000

750,000

210,000

0.69%

Julian Sánchez

COO

400,000

595,000

-

0.43%

César Sánchez

CFO

250,000

350,000

-

0.25%

Total

1,250,000

1,695,000

210,000

1.36%

Other Management

250,000

718,000

Total

1,500,000

2,413,000

Following these grants, the Company has granted options over an aggregate of 2,413,000 ordinary shares.

Set out below is the information required by Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014:

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Alberto Lavandeira

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO and Managing Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Atalaya Mining Plc

b)

LEI

549300QNQPXVRXGXOX56

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Share purchase

CY0106002112

b)

Nature of the transaction

Share purchase

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price: £2.065

Volume: 50,000 shares

d)

Aggregated information

Price: £2.065

Volume: 50,000 shares

e)

Date of the transaction

29 May 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange


1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Alberto Lavandeira

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Atalaya Mining Plc

b)

LEI

549300QNQPXVRXGXOX56

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Share options

CY0106002112

b)

Nature of the transaction

Share options grant

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price: £2.015

Volume: 600,000 share options

d)

Aggregated information

Price: £2.015

Volume: 600,000 share options

e)

Date of the transaction

29 May 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue


1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Julian Sanchez

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

COO

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Atalaya Mining Plc

b)

LEI

549300QNQPXVRXGXOX56

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Share options

CY0106002112

b)

Nature of the transaction

Share options grant

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price: £2.015

Volume: 400,000 share options

d)

Aggregated information

Price: £2.015

Volume: 400,000 share options

e)

Date of the transaction

29 May 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue


1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Cesar Sanchez

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CFO

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Atalaya Mining Plc

b)

LEI

549300QNQPXVRXGXOX56

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Share options

CY0106002112

b)

Nature of the transaction

Share options grant

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price: £2.015

Volume: 250,000 share options

d)

Aggregated information

Price: £2.015

Volume: 250,000 share options

e)

Date of the transaction

29 May 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. In addition, the Group has a phased, earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain which is currently in the permitting stage. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com

This announcement contains information which, prior to its publication constituted inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

Contacts:

Newgate Communications

Elisabeth Cowell / Adam Lloyd / Tom Carnegie

+ 44 20 3757 6880

4C Communications

Carina Corbett

+44 20 3170 7973

Canaccord Genuity (NOMAD and Joint Broker)

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio

+44 20 7523 8000

BMO Capital Markets (Joint Broker)

Jeffrey Couch / Tom Rider / Michael Rechsteiner

+44 20 7236 1010


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: RNS London Stock Exchange



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/547084/Atalaya-Mining-PLC-Announces-DirectorPDMR-Shareholding


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE