Starr Insurance Companies today announced the appointment of Andrew Hopper as Head of Financial Institutions for the UK and Europe. Hopper joins Starr on June 3 and will be responsible for the strategy and profitable growth of the Financial Institutions division.

Prior to Starr, Hopper was a senior client executive within the FinPro Practice at Marsh in London.

"Andrew brings more than 17 years of financial industry insurance experience on both the broker and carrier sides of the business," said Liz Ilott, chief underwriting officer, Financial Lines, Starr Underwriting Agents Ltd (SUAL). "He's developed smart risk management solutions for large financial institutions throughout his career, including banks, asset managers, and life insurance companies, with a solid track record of driving revenue growth for his employers. His leadership will help us to develop new channels and strengthen our client and partner relationships."

Andrew will report directly to Liz Ilott and will be based in Starr's London office.

About Starr Insurance Companies

Starr Insurance Companies (or Starr) is a marketing name for the operating insurance and travel assistance companies and subsidiaries of Starr International Company, Inc. and for the investment business of C. V. Starr Co., Inc. and its subsidiaries. Starr is a leading insurance and investment organization with a presence on six continents; through its operating insurance companies, Starr provides property, casualty, and accident and health insurance products as well as a range of specialty coverages including aviation, marine, energy and excess casualty insurance. Starr's insurance company subsidiaries domiciled in the U.S., Bermuda, China, Hong Kong, Singapore and U.K. each have an A.M. Best rating of "A" (Excellent). Starr's Lloyd's syndicate has a Standard Poor's rating of "A+" (Strong).

Visit us at www.starrcompanies.com or follow us LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005022/en/

Contacts:

Charlie Armstrong

Vice President, Marketing

charlie.armstrong@starrcompanies.com, 646.758.8308