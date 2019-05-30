DocsCorp will showcase its email and metadata security solutions to nearly twenty thousand information security professionals over three days.

DocsCorp, a leading provider of enterprise productivity and security solutions, today announced that it will exhibit at Infosecurity Europe, the region's number one information security event, for the first time on the 3rd, 4th, and 5th of June, 2019. More than 19,500 information security professionals are expected to attend the three-day London event.

Melody Easton, DocsCorp Marketing Director (EMEA), said the decision to exhibit at Infosec 2019 was driven by changing attitudes toward data protection. "With 12 months of the GDPR behind them, European and UK businesses are now well aware of what's required in terms of keeping information safe," Melody explained, "but many still haven't figured out a way to manage the biggest risk human error."

"DocsCorp is unique in that it offers many safeguards against human error in its core applications. So, rather than deploying many applications to minimise risk, organisations can rely on a small suite of products to do the job. Using a suite of products improves user adoption rates and minimises downtime for training and support. We're excited to show the attendees of Infosec 2019 what's possible."

Visit DocsCorp at Stand 122Y in the Discovery Zone to learn more about:

Preventing missent emails

Managing potentially harmful metadata in shared documents

Securing sensitive information in PDFs

Preventing accidental information leaks with native PDF redaction

About DocsCorp

DocsCorp designs easy-to-use software and services for document professionals who use enterprise content management systems. We provide solutions for metadata removal, document processing, PDF manipulation, and document comparison. DocsCorp is a global brand with customers located in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and beyond. Find out more at docscorp.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Blog

