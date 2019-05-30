The Next Big Step for the Infinito Ecosystem

Infinito Ecosystem welcomes New Partners for the Infinito Membership Program



SINGAPORE, May 30, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Infinito has welcomed a raft of partnerships to the Infinito Ecosystem. Sofitto, JEDA, DEXEOS, CryptoWolf, EOS Account Creator, WisePass and Coinfirm have each joined with Infinito to offer benefits and advanced features to the community, and boost the expansion of the crypto ecosystem. Several will work with Infinito to integrate their services directly with Infinito Wallet.Infinito has been rapidly enhancing its existing ecosystem of dApps, services, business users and consumers to provide the community with a safer place to manage its crypto wealth, utilize decentralized applications and transact secure payments with just a few clicks. The Membership Program will be introduced in early June together with Infinito Tokens, lending further fuel to the Infinito Ecosystem as its main crypto currency.Seven Partners to Offer an Enhanced Experience for Infinito Ecosystem MembersBelgian fintech leader Sofitto (https://sofitto.com/), founded by the creators of Mycelium, joins Infinito Ecosystem via native integration of its flagship product 'Sugi' with Infinito Wallet. A smart payment card that doubles as a wallet, Sugi adds a secure and convenient crypto storage and payment solution for Infinito users. 100 Sugi cards will be awarded via draw to Infinito Members, the card itself will remain a special price for three months.For EOS users, the wallet experience will be upgraded with a seamless native EOS account creation feature, with other advanced features to come, from Infinito and partners EOS Account Creator (https://eos-account-creator.com/) and JEDA (https://www.eosjapan.org/). To welcome Infinito Members to the EOS ecosystem, EOS Account Creator is offering 200 free EOS accounts, while JEDA offers 100 free accounts on a first-come basis.DEXEOS (https://dexeos.io/), a leading decentralized exchange for EOS cryptocurrencies, is offering Infinito Members a zero transaction fee offer for the first six months, meaning Infinito Members can freely trade their EOS tokens without any extra fees incurred.CryptoWolf (https://cryptowolf.eu/), a non-custodial exchange member, is coming to the Infinito Ecosystem. To promote value in the ecosystem, the exchange is offering Infinito Members all trading fees at 20% off for the six months coming.Coinfirm (http://coinfirm.io/), a leading compliance technology platform, is giving Points holders a safer way to make their crypto transactions. On top of complimentary basic transaction risk reports to all Infinito Wallet users, Coinfirm will also offer advanced risk reports exclusively to Infinito Members at zero cost, with T&C applied. Ahead on the roadmap, a crypto fraud reporting feature will be introduced in an effort at making the crypto world safer, as well as to incentivise active contributors.WisePass (http://wisepass.co/), a fast-growing lifestyle application, will give away 100 pay-as-you-go Pass vouchers worth USD 35 each, to Infinito Members to enjoy luxury services in Vietnam. Each Pass can be used for exclusive meals, wines, movie tickets and more at 300 quality venues connected with the WisePass service in Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines and soon spanning Southeast Asia.Commenting on Infinito's new contributing partners, Infinito Director Jack Nguyen said: "We are thrilled to see Infinito Ecosystem growing steadily, with so many new partners and users worldwide. Infinito's goal has always been to build a most valuable and scalable ecosystem in which users and business can enjoy the value of blockchain technology in a safe and convenient manner. We wish to invite many more blockchain businesses and developers to join our program, and add value to the community."Accelerating the Ecosystem's GrowthThe Infinito Ecosystem has a consumer base of 400,000 wallet users around the globe, as well as 50+ leading apps and services onboarded. With its current scalable infrastructure, Infinito Wallet for user engagement and Infinito App Square and Blockchain Platform for DApp integration, the ecosystem is welcoming more and more users and blockchain services to join every day. Infinito's strong future growth will be based on a seamless payment experience for ecosystem players, from the Infinito Universal Payment Platform.Infinito's payment platform will enable ease of cryptocurrency payments and remove blockchain interoperability obstacles. By solving user experience challenges in the cryptocurrency world, Infinito aims to build a standard that has long been missing for consumers and businesses in the blockchain space, making the experience of decentralized ecosystems bring as much joy and convenience as traditional fiat-based systems.Infinito Points & TokensTo accelerate the growth of Infinito Ecosystem, incentivize, and synergize collaboration between all its members, the team is introducing Infinito Points and Infinito Tokens through their time-limited sales program. Points will serve as the foundation of the Membership Program, while Tokens will be the fuel for the Ecosystem, and the Infinito Universal Payment Platform.About InfinitoInfinito provides a safe place for every user to manage their crypto wealth, enjoy the applications they love and will love, and make payments in just a few clicks. Developed as a scalable application delivery platform, Infinito also enables blockchain applications to be built efficiently, effectively connects to user community, and gives users a seamless crypto payment experience.Behind Infinito (infinito.io) and Infinito Wallet (infinitowallet.io), Infinito App Square, Infinito Blockchain Platform and Infinito Universal Payments is a team of 50+ professionals, experts with intensive experiences in blockchain technology, researchers and developers, business and marketing executives, designers, quality control engineers, and customer service officers. Registered at 80 Robinson Road, Singapore 068898, UEN 201900666E.Join Infinito's official Telegram channels in English, Japanese, Vietnamese and Chinese to get all the latest updates on development progress and events as well as to receive quick support from our team!- Telegram: https://t.me/infinitowallet- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/InfinitoWallet/- Twitter: https://twitter.com/InfinitoWallet- Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCc8s67KYZ1AHZRUqJLLFc0g- Google+: https://plus.google.com/u/0/+InfinitoWallet- Medium: https://medium.com/infinito-wallet- Infinito.io: https://infinito.io- InfinitoWallet: https://infinitowallet.ioSource: InfinitoCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.