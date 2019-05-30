Toyota City, Japan, May 30, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for April 2019, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.
Sales Results
Toyota
Worldwide sales: First increase in three months
Sales inside of Japan (Incl. minivehicles): First increase in two months
Sales outside of Japan: First increase in three months
Consolidated
Worldwide sales: First increase in three months
Sales inside of Japan (Incl. minivehicles): First increase in two months
Sales outside of Japan: First increase in three months
Production Results
Toyota
Worldwide production: First increase in two months
Production inside of Japan: Fourth consecutive month of increase
Production outside of Japan: First increase in five months
Consolidated
Worldwide production: First increase in two months
Production inside of Japan: Fourth consecutive month of increase
Production outside of Japan: First increase in three months
Exports Results
Toyota
Fourth consecutive month of increase
Consolidated
Fourth consecutive month of increase
About Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Contact:
Public Affairs Division Global Communications Department Toyota Motor Corporation Tel: +81-3-3817-9926
Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.