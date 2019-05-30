Public Affairs Division Global Communications Department Toyota Motor Corporation Tel: +81-3-3817-9926

Toyota City, Japan, May 30, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for April 2019, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.Sales ResultsToyotaWorldwide sales: First increase in three monthsSales inside of Japan (Incl. minivehicles): First increase in two monthsSales outside of Japan: First increase in three monthsConsolidatedWorldwide sales: First increase in three monthsSales inside of Japan (Incl. minivehicles): First increase in two monthsSales outside of Japan: First increase in three monthsProduction ResultsToyotaWorldwide production: First increase in two monthsProduction inside of Japan: Fourth consecutive month of increaseProduction outside of Japan: First increase in five monthsConsolidatedWorldwide production: First increase in two monthsProduction inside of Japan: Fourth consecutive month of increaseProduction outside of Japan: First increase in three monthsExports ResultsToyotaFourth consecutive month of increaseConsolidatedFourth consecutive month of increase