Major Consolidation Of UL's Services In Basingstoke Marks The Next Stage In UL's U.K. Growth Story

Consolidation offers total service solutions and enables faster market access at UL's largest commercial test laboratory in the United Kingdom

BASINGSTOKE, United Kingdom, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UL, a leading global safety science company, announced today that it has consolidated its capabilities in Basingstoke to address the growing demand for testing and regulatory certification services. This significant investment makes it UL's largest commercial test facility in the United Kingdom. It adds an additional 37,000 square feet to the current facility, tripling its size, of which 15,000 square feet is dedicated to EMC and wireless testing.

As technology continues to advance rapidly, new developments such as 5G and artificial intelligence will continue to significantly alter consumer buying habits and increase awareness of issues, including security and interoperability. As a result, many companies are being left behind as they fail to remain relevant and meet the new standards introduced to protect consumers. This consolidation of services was driven by these market trends and as UL customers requested larger laboratory capacity, shorter test programs and automation, and higher frequency bands, all in one single location. These demands speak to the challenges companies are facing today to have their products evaluated in a faster and more efficient way that crucially, reduce their time to global markets.

Through the consolidation, UL will provide a broad spectrum of certification types across multiple industries, technologies and geographies from a single location, so that as our customers products are asked to be 'smarter', our location adapts to meet those needs. Certification expertise across multiple industries can be focused on one campus, making it easier for companies to have their products evaluated in a faster and more efficient way and therefore, reducing their time to global markets, while continuing to promote safe living and working environments.

"This is an important moment in the development of UL's compliance services in the U.K. The significant investment in new facilities will offer a one-stop service solution with state-of-the art custom-designed chambers and sourced equipment. Due to the enormous demand we've seen, we're raising the bar in service excellence, and we hope to continue to strengthen our partnerships with customers through this expansion." - Phil Davies, site leader and general manager for UL's Consumer Technology division in the EMEA-LA region.

With its proximity to the fast-growing M3 tech corridor, Basingstoke is ideally situated to help UL bring in new talent and work closely with clients as they prepare their products for testing, as well as meeting the necessary regulatory requirements.

Minister for Investment, Graham Stuart MP said: "UL's further investment in the UK and development of its new site in Basingstoke is proof the business is continuing to go from strength to strength, following its original investment into the UK twenty years ago. This new site will provide high-quality and skilled jobs for the local community and drive growth in the region as it provides its critical services to some of the UK's leading and largest businesses. The UK is the number-one destination for foreign investment in Europe, and my department will continue to ensure the benefits of foreign direct investment are felt right across the country."

The Mayor of Basingstoke and Deane Cllr Diane Taylor said: "I was delighted to meet UL's team and tour the new UK campus. It's a real success for the local economy that UL has chosen to grow its facility in Basingstoke, which is renowned as one of the top UK locations for investment in growing technology companies. Staying connected through today's sophisticated technologies is vital - whether it's at work, in the home or for our personal use - it transforms lives. I welcome UL's expertise in supporting clients in the borough, across the UK and globally, to prosper in the complex landscape of connected technologies."

