Maru/Blue expands exclusive Qualitative Community to the UK

Access articulate, premium known respondents for online qualitative research

LONDON, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maru/Blue, a premium quality data services firm, today announces the expansion of its exclusive Qualitative Community to the UK. Members of this community have been invited to join after they have been determined to be very articulate, engaged, and actively interested in participating in qualitative research exercises.



Because members have been pre-screened, they are immediately accessible for in-depth discussions. The community enables companies to seamlessly incorporate the voice of the customer in ongoing conversations and explorations.

Members of the Qualitative Community have proven themselves to be responsive and reliable respondents, who are ready to offer their opinions, ideas and reactions.

"We're excited to expand the community because it meets an urgent need in the UK for companies to have immediate access to articulate respondents," said Paul Williams, Managing Director, Maru/Blue UK.

"The quality and openness of the community members' responses is very impressive," said Maru Group CEO Ged Parton. "They represent a tremendous opportunity for all researchers to get access to very articulate respondents," he added.

About Maru/Blue