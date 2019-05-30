VR Platform Varwin enters Open Beta to streamline VR development; to be presented at AWE Conference

This software allows developers to create high-quality VR projects that anyone can manage. Until now, that task was only accessible to highly-trained developers due to the complexity of VR technology, forcing clients to pester devs for every tiny edit or change.
Thanks to this approach any person with zero coding skills can manage professional training, interactive presentation, educational and marketing VR projects of any level.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=szZSovcoVBA
Developers save time on editing and boost the development speed by using objects with predefined logic of interaction and reusing the ones already created.
"VR isn't massively applied by business yet because the customer can't manage content without developers and everything depends on vendors. Thus, VR production is still expensive, time-consuming and inflexible. The same was with websites years ago until CMS showed up.
The global VR content market is forecast to reach $41B by the end of 2024. Having more people join the ride will boost the chances of getting there. With more developers worldwide producing reusable VR solutions, there will be more project owners who can manage their VR projects in real time, without applying coding skills. The software is available for download at varwin.com for free.
