External view of Suvarnabhumi International Airport after the expansion work



BANGKOK, May 30, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501) and Hitachi Building Systems Co., Ltd. have received an order through Hitachi Elevator (Thailand) Co., Ltd., which is in charge of sales and maintenance service of elevators and escalators in Thailand, for the delivery of 174 units of elevators, escalators and moving sidewalks for Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Thailand.Currently, expansion work is underway at Suvarnabhumi International Airport by Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT). The order was awarded by a consortium named PCS Joint Venture, which comprises Power Line Engineering Public Company Limited in Thailand and China State Construction Engineering (Thailand) Co., Ltd., and was commissioned construction by AOT. This is the largest order for Hitachi group's elevators and escalators in Thailand.The market demand for the installation of new elevators and escalators in Thailand is approximately 6,000 units per year, which makes it the most promising market in Southeast Asia, and is expected to increase stably. In 1974, Hitachi concluded an agent contract with Siam Motors Co., Ltd. and entered the market. The two companies established a joint corporation named Siam-Hitachi Elevator Co., Ltd. in 1991 and constructed a factory in 1992. Hitachi has been leading the elevator and escalator industry in Thailand.Suvarnabhumi International Airport opened in 2006 and is located in Nong Ngu Hao, Samut Prakan Province, about 30 km east of Bangkok. It received approximately 63 million passengers in 2018 and is ranked ninth globally for the number of passengers on international flights. Currently, expansion work is underway to expand the passenger-handling capacity. A new four-story satellite concourse building is under construction and slated to commence operations in April 2020.Hitachi Elevator Thailand received an order for 174 units, comprising 53 elevators, 83 escalators and 38 moving sidewalks for Suvarnabhumi International Airport. The units will be manufactured in factories in Thailand and China, and installed by the end of 2020. Hitachi has supplied over 100 units of escalators and moving sidewalks for Suvarnabhumi International Airport. The stable operation of these units was highly evaluated and resulted in this subsequent order.Moving forward, Hitachi and Hitachi Building Systems will globally supply safe, secure and comfortable elevators and escalators as well as services that help resolve customers' various issues in urban spaces to contribute to a sustainable society.About Hitachi, Ltd.Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society's challenges, combining its operational technology, information technology, and products/systems. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2017 (ended March 31, 2018) totaled 9,368.6 billion yen ($88.4 billion). The Hitachi Group is an innovation partner for the IoT era, and it has approximately 307,000 employees worldwide. Through collaborative creation with customers, Hitachi is deploying Social Innovation Business using digital technologies in a broad range of sectors, including Power/Energy, Industry/Distribution/Water, Urban Development, and Finance/Social Infrastructure/Healthcare. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at http://www.hitachi.com.Source: Hitachi, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.