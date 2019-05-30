Bayport Management Ltd: Bayport gives notice of conditional early redemption of bonds with ISIN SE0009723075 and ISIN SE0006451712

Bayport gives notice of conditional early redemption of bonds with ISIN SE0009723075 and ISIN SE0006451712

Mauritius, May 30th, 2019. Bayport Management Ltd ("Bayport") gives conditional notice to all holders of its outstanding SEK bonds of series 2017/2019 with ISIN SE0009723075 ("Bond 2017/2019") and series 2014/2019 with ISIN SE0006451712 ("Bond 2014/2019" and together with Bond 2017/2019, the "Bonds") of exercise of its option for early redemption of the Bonds in full in accordance with their respective terms and conditions.

The early redemption date is expected to be July 5th, 2019. The early redemption is conditional upon the successful settlement of the USD denominated senior unsecured social bond issue (in accordance with the press release published by Bayport on May 29th, 2019) prior to June 28th, 2019 (the "Condition").

In accordance with their respective terms and conditions, Bond 2017/2019 shall be redeemed at an amount equal to 100.00 per cent. of the nominal amount (i.e. SEK 1,000,000 per Bond 2017/2019) and Bond 2014/2019 shall be redeemed at an amount equal to 102.00 per cent. of the nominal amount (i.e. SEK 1,020,000 per Bond 2014/2019).

The early redemption amount, together with accrued and unpaid interest on the Bonds up to and including the early redemption date, shall be paid to each person who is registered as owner of Bonds in the debt registers maintained by Euroclear Sweden at end of business on June 28th, 2019. In connection with the early redemption, the Bonds will be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm.

If the Condition is satisfied or waived by Bayport, the early redemption will be irrevocable. Should the Condition not be satisfied or waived, the early redemption will not occur. Information regarding the fulfilment of the Condition will be confirmed by Bayport through a press release.

Bayport will send a notice of conditional early redemption to all directly registered owners and registered authorised nominees (Sw. förvaltare) in the debt registers for the Bonds kept by Euroclear Sweden as of May 29th, 2019. The notice is irrevocable and is governed by Swedish law.

This communication is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer to purchase or sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell with respect to any securities of Bayport.

For additional information, please contact David Rajak, Capital MarketsExecutive (investor@bayportfinance.com / +27 11 236 7300).

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 10:45 CEST on May 30th, 2019.

Attachments