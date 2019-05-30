Iconic Holding Tokenizes Its Equity as a Crypto Asset in Partnership With Cashlink and Agora Innovation

FRANKFURT, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2019 / Iconic Holding announced the tokenization of its equity through a crypto asset-based Employee Stock Option Program (ESOP) at the annual High-Tech Gründerfonds Family Day event. A portfolio company of both FinLab AG (WKN 121806 / ISIN DE0001218063 / ticker symbol: A7A) and High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF), Iconic cements itself as one of the leaders in the crypto ecosystem by becoming one of the first companies in German00y, and in the world, to tokenize the rights of its GmbH shares through an ESOP program.

Through a unique technical and legal approach developed by the team at Cashlink, a fellow FinLab portfolio company, the liquidation rights of the holding company's GmbH shares have become tokenized and tradable on the Ethereum blockchain. Leveraging the tailor-made KYC/AML crypto wallet solution IVE.ONE of Agora Innovation, a HTGF portfolio company itself, the ESOP program remains compliant through implemented restrictions to qualified investors only. The program is designed to accommodate additional shares for future employees, as well as future fundraising rounds for interested investors.

"Iconic has been championing Crypto Asset adoption since inception," said Patrick Lowry, CEO of Iconic Holding. "Every asset, financial or tangible, will inevitably be tokenized due to the benefits cryptographic technology represents. Leveraging the technology behind Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, Crypto Assets will usher in a new era of financial inclusion, transparency and liquidity. We are excited to offer tokenized equity rights of Iconic to current and future employees, and open the door for future fundraises through future tokenized equity offerings as we scale Iconic Lab, Iconic Funds and the AMaaS platform."

Dr. Alex von Frankenberg, Managing Director at HTGF, said "Every Asset, in the long run, will be tokenized. Tokenizing shares of startups is a great start and we think this will be a big success."

"We see huge potential in the tokenization of shares from startups and this instance of tokenizing ESOP shares shows the vast possibilities of cryptographic technology,' said Stefan Schütze, Member of the Board of FinLab.

In partnership with Cashlink and Agora Innovation, Iconic intends to help tokenize the remaining, interested portfolio companies of FinLab and HTGF, as well as other qualified companies, as the consortium continues to expedite crypto asset adoption.

About Iconic Holding:

Iconic Holding is a global crypto asset management firm headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany with offices in London and New York. Iconic Holding launched Iconic Lab, the world's first decentralized venture capital group and token sale accelerator program, in early 2017 and is issuing a series of crypto asset index funds under the Iconic Funds brand. Iconic Holding is the developer of the crypto asset management platform, AMaaS, as well as an authorized Sponsor Firm of the Gibraltar Blockchain Exchange (GBX) and the issuer of the ICNQ token.

Press Contact:

Iconic Lab Holding GmbH

contact@iconicholding.com

https://iconicholding.com

Phone: +49 157 809 42107

About FinLab AG:

Stock market listed company FinLab AG (WKN 121806 / ISIN DE0001218063 / ticker symbol: A7A) is one of the first and largest company builders and investors focused on the Financial Services Technologies ("FinTech") sector in Europe. FinLab focuses on developing German FinTech start-ups and providing venture capital for their financial needs, whereas in each case the aim is a long-term participation and ongoing support of the investment. FinLab also invests globally, as part of venture rounds, in FinTech companies, primarily in the USA and Asia.

Press Contact:

FinLab AG:

investor-relations@finlab.de

www.finlab.de

Phone: +49 69 719 12 80 0

About High-Tech Gründerfonds

High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF) is a seed investor that finances high-potential, tech-driven start-ups. With EUR 892.5 million in total investment volume across three funds and an international network of partners, HTGF has already helped forge 540 start-ups since 2005. To date, external investors have injected over EUR 1.9 billion into the HTGF portfolio via about 1,400 follow-on financing rounds. HTGF has also successfully sold interests in 100 companies. Driven by their expertise, entrepreneurial spirit and passion, its team of experienced investment managers and start-up experts help guide the development of young companies. HTGF's focus is on high-tech start-ups in a range of sectors, including software, hardware and life sciences/chemistry.

Press Contact:

High-Tech Gründerfonds Management GmbH

Tobias Schulz

t.schulz@htgf.de

www.htgf.de

T: +49 228 82300 130

About Cashlink:

Cashlink is a venture capital financial technology company founded in 2016. The company is headquartered in the Fintech hub of Deutsche Börse in Frankfurt am Main. The innovative team has one goal in mind: the digitization of easily transferable start-up shares. It is supported in this by renowned investors such as the listed VC FinLab AG.

Through its blockchain-based infrastructure, Cashlink simplifies the fundraising process for start-ups. For professional investors, the company creates flexible, easily transferable digital start-up shares regulated under German law. Cashlink works together with numerous partners such as the start-up Centre Startplatz Köln or the Startport start-up hub. Cashlink is a founding member of the International Token Standardization Association, of the European forum International Association for Trusted Blockchain Applications (INATBA) and the Hessian branch of the Blockchain Bundesverband.

Press Contact:

Cashlink Technologies GmbH

inga.noelle@cashlink.de

www.cashlink.de/presse

Phone: +49 69 / 348 752 76

About Agora Innovation:

Agora Innovation GmbH was founded in 2017 by Phong Dao, Evgeny Matershev and Robert Malec, who together have more than 40 years of experience in digitization in the financial sector. The blockchain start-up develops the platform-independent software solution IVE.ONE, a compliance layer on blockchain that enables regulated and legally compliant security token transactions in different countries by linking digital identities with anonymous crypto wallets. This product is backed by Germany's biggest seed investor High-Tech Gründerfonds. Agora Innovation also offers various complementary services in the area of Crypto Currencies, Smart Contracts and Blockchain.

Press Contact:

Agora Innovation GmbH

phong@agora-innovation.com

www.agora-innovation.com

Phone: +49 177 64 28 26 2

SOURCE: Iconic Holding

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/546941/Iconic-Holding-Tokenizes-Its-Equity-as-a-Crypto-Asset-in-Partnership-With-Cashlink-and-Agora-Innovation