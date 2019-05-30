Crypto.com Lists Ethereum Classic's ETC and WAVES Tokens

Best place to purchase ETC and WAVES at true cost with zero fees and markups

HONG KONG, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com, the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, announced today that it has listed Ethereum Classic's ETC and WAVES to its Wallet & Card App.

ETC and WAVES joins a growing list of 25 cryptocurrencies and stablecoins on the platform, such as bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), XRP, TrueUSD (TUSD), PAXOS (PAX), and its own MCO and CRO tokens.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency that takes digitized value further. ETC aims to create an efficient means of exchange to connect the world's devices, with a goal to become ubiquitous across the world with developers integrating the blockchain wherever needed.

Waves is an open source blockchain platform that enables users to create their own internal digital currencies, store or exchange tokens, trade swiftly and securely (DEX), or run fraud-proof business logic (Waves smart contracts). The WAVES Token is a tool for products and services available on Waves.

With ETC and WAVES added to the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, users can now purchase these tokens at true cost with no fees - credit card and bank transfer both supported. As Crypto.com also offers the MCO Visa Card, this adds additional utility to ETC and WAVES as users can easily convert cryptocurrencies into fiat currencies and spend at over 40m merchants globally.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is the continuation of the original Ethereum blockchain - the classic version. It is a smarter blockchain, a network, a community, and a cryptocurrency that takes digital assets further. In addition to allowing people to send value to each other, ETC allows for complex contracts that operate autonomously and cannot be modified or censored. For more information, please visit ethereumclassic.org.

About Waves

The Waves Platform is a global public blockchain platform founded in 2016. Waves' mission is to reinvent the DNA of entrepreneurship around the world by providing a shared infrastructure, offering easy-to-use, highly functional tools to make blockchain available to every person or organisation that can benefit from it. Waves is a team of over 100 professional software developers, business specialists and marketing experts, based in Moscow. For more information, please visit: wavesplatform.com.

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, the best place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which enables users to pay and be paid in any crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 120+ strong team. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/895021/ETC_and_WAVES_X_Crypto_com.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/750079/Crypto_Logo.jpg



