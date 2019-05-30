The "Opportunities in the Western Europe Meat Sector: Analysis of opportunities offered by high growth economies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the region's meat sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top brands, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.

The global meat sector was valued at US$945.7 billion in 2018 and is forecast to record a CAGR of 3.9% during 2018-2023. Western Europe, with a value share of 27.6% in the global meat sector in 2018, represents the third largest regional market (value terms) and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2018-2023. Chilled raw packaged meat whole cuts is the largest category in the Western Europe meat sector, accounting for US$80,629.7 million (30.9% of the overall meat sector) in 2018.

Based on the relative performance of countries on multiple metrics, Portugal, the Netherlands, Germany, and Sweden were shortlisted as high potential countries primarily owing to the large meat sector size and projected high value growth rates, among other parameters. Germany is the largest contributor in terms of market value as of 2018, while Portugal is forecast to witness the highest CAGR of 4.7% during 2018-2023. High urbanization, a positive economic outlook, and a large working class population are driving meat consumption in these countries.

Hypermarkets Supermarkets is the most popular channel for meat in the Western Europe region, accounting for 69.1% of overall sales, followed by food drinks specialists with a 20.4% share. Rigid plastics is the most commonly used packaging material in the Western Europe meat sector, accounting for 68.6% of the sector (in packaging unit terms) in 2018.

The overall meat sector in the Western Europe region is highly fragmented with the top five brands Rovagnati, Campofro, Martnez Loriente, Wiesenhof, and Iglo accounting for 3.7% of the market value in 2018. Private label dominates the Western Europe meat sector, accounting for a 35.6% value share in 2018.

Scope

Sector overview: Provides overview of the sector size, value and volume growth analysis, across regions.

Change in consumption: Analysis on the shift in consumption of Meat by markets across the key countries in the Western Europe region.

High potential countries: Provides Risk-Reward analysis of top 4 high potential countries in the Western Europe region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

Country analysis: Provides deep-dive analysis of four high potential countries covering value growth during 2018-2023, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends supported with product examples. It also includes analysis of the key challenges faced and future outlook for the region.

Health Wellness analysis: Provides insights on the Health Wellness products in terms of value and percentage share in the overall Meat sector during 2013 -2023. The analysis includes key Health Wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving the sales of Meat products in the Western Europe region, in 2018. It also covers the market share of leading companies offering Meat with health and wellness attributes in the same year.

Brand Analysis: Provides an overview of leading brands in the Western Europe region, besides analyzing the growth of private labels in the region.

Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels for Meat across the key countries in the Western Europe region, in 2018. It covers five distribution channels Hypermarkets Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Food Drinks Specialists, Department Stores and Others that include Cash Carries and Warehouse Clubs, Dollar Stores', e-Retailers, and General retailers.

Preferred packaging formats: The report provides percentage share (in 2018) and growth analysis (during 2013-2023) for various packaging materials, container, closure, and outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of Meat.

Reasons to Buy

Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region

The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates

Companies Mentioned

Rovagnati S.p.A.

Campofro Food Group S.A.

Iglo Foods Group Ltd.

Phw-Gruppe Lohmann Co. AG

Martnez Loriente, S.A.

Coop

Zur Mhlen Group

LDC S.A.

Tulip Food Company A/S

Elpozo Alimentacion S.A.

