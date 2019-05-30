Odyssey Group International, Inc.: Odyssey Group International Announces Successful CardioMap Evaluation

Analysis of EKG and Digital Mapping Completed by Yale Clinical Instructor

IRIVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2019 / Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTC PINK: ODYY), a technology and asset acquisition company developing medical solutions for diagnosing and treating various medical conditions including coronary heart disease announces the completion of a product analysis and evaluation by Dr. Ricardo Cordido, MD, a Clinical Instructor, Cardiology Preceptor Ambulatory Component of Internal Medicine, Yale University School of Medicine. Dr. Cordido evaluated the CardioMap system that detects EKG signals at low levels in as little as thirty seconds. In addition to the EKG output CardioMap can analyze the signal and create a digital map of the heart. CardioMap is in development and not yet approved for commercial use.

Dr. Cordido performed CardioMap scans on patients and determined that CardioMap, once FDA approved, could be used as a diagnostic tool for the evaluation of patients with chest pain. There was an excellent correlation of normal CardioMap indicated by normal (<15%) Heart Stress Index and a normal color mapping (green) in patients with chest pain and normal non-invasive study and in patients with normal Coronary Angiogram. This indicates that CardioMap is able to exclude the presence of Myocardial Ischemia.

Dr. Cordido concluded 'The early dispersion mapping used by CardioMap has a significant clinical application for the detection of normal heart muscle, detection of subclinical disease, Myocardial Ischemia and risk stratification for patients with coronary risk factor.'

'The Management is very excited about the continued development of CardioMap and the potential it has to assist health care professionals worldwide. The cloud based analysis and ease of CardioMap, we believe, will provide early diagnosis of cardiac issues and save many lives. The development of CardioMap, and other life saving medical products, is the main objective of management as we execute on our strategy to commercialize medical solutions that provide meaningful clinical use and build value for our shareholders,' stated Odyssey Chief Executive Officer Michael Redmond. Dr. Cordido's evaluation can be found on the company web site at: http://www.odysseygi.com.

About Odyssey Group International, Inc.

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (ODYY), a technology and asset acquisition company with a focus in the area of life saving medical solutions. Odyssey's corporate mission is to create, acquire and accumulate distinct assets, intellectual properties, and exceptional technologies that produce solid returns to its valued shareholders and partners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the 'safe harbor' provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including economic slowdown affecting companies, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid change in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, legislative, regulatory and competitive developments and general economic conditions.

Investors Contact:

Odyssey Group International Inc.

info@odysseygi.com

Phone: 619-832-2900

SOURCE: Odyssey Group International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/547016/Odyssey-Group-International-Announces-Successful-CardioMap-Evaluation