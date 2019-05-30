Datacenter.com Signs EU Code of Conduct for Energy Efficiency in Data Centers as Participant

AMSTERDAM, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Datacenter.com, the international channel focussed carrier-neutral data center-as-a-service company, is proud to announce their status as participant of the European Code of Conduct on Data Centres Energy Efficiency. European data centers that sign this agreement are obliged to reduce their energy consumption.

It is no secret that European Data Centers - just like data centers in other regions - consume lots of energy. According to the European Commission, by 2020, data centers in Europe will uses 259 TWh of electricity, which represents 1,7% of the world's total energy consumption. In the next 10 years, the market expects that there will be 30 times more data and over 1.000 times more servers installed in data centers. As a result, the number of data centers and the amount of energy they consume will only be going up.

Many European policymakers have identified data centers as one of the fastest-rising sectors when it comes to energy consumption. The EU Code of Conduct was created in response to increasing energy consumption in data centers and is a voluntary initiative managed by the European Commission's in-house science service called JRC or Joint Research Centre. The goal is to inform and stimulate data center operators to reduce energy consumption in a cost-effective manner without impacting the critical function of data centers.

Jochem Steman, Datacenter.com's CEO, said: "Information technology (IT) equipment and services consume over 8% of electrical power in the EU and produce about 4% of its CO2 emissions. The Paris climate agreement drives our industry to reduce the overhead of carbon waste. It is very natural for Datacenter.com to apply innovation to solve challenges like the reduction of energy waist. We do everything we can to reduce unnecessary costs and energy consumption for the data center services we provide, and we will continue to do so. As Datacenter.com we confirm our support for the Paris climate agreement, which reflects the EU's stated Code of Conduct for data centers Energy Efficiency."

For Datacenter.com, signing this agreement as a participant means that they commit to periodic energy reporting and implementation of certain practices from the Best Practice guide.

About the EU Code of Conduct

This Code of Conduct has been created in response to increasing energy consumption in data centers and the need to reduce the related environmental, economic and energy supply security impacts. The aim is to inform and stimulate data center operators and owners to reduce energy consumption in a cost-effective manner without hampering the mission critical function of data centers. The Code of Conduct aims to achieve this by improving understanding of energy demand within the data center, raising awareness, and recommending energy efficient best practice and targets.

About Datacenter.com

Datacenter.com is motivated by the belief that all companies seeking data center and colocation offerings should have access to greater efficiency and flexibility at a reasonable price. With our state-of-the-art data center services, we meet the market's growing need for energy efficient, highly interconnected and modular colocation facilities, in which organizations can flexibly and securely host their critical IT infrastructure while cloud computing needs are addressed. Datacenter.com's customized, reliable and innovative data center solutions are accompanied with the company's best-in-class customer support. Datacenter.com is proudly member of the European Data Centre Association (EUDCA). To learn more about Datacenter.com, visit https://datacenter.com or follow Twitter @datacenter_com or Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/datacenter.com

Media files:

Photo Mr. J. Steman, CEO Datacenter.com: (1) https://datacenter.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/jochem-steman.jpg