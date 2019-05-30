The "Opportunities in the Western Europe Skincare Sector: Analysis of Opportunities Offered by High-Growth Economies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the region's skincare sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top brands, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.

The Western Europe skincare market was valued at US$23,858.9 million in 2018 with a value share of 18.4% in the global skincare market in 2018, and is forecast to record growth at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2018-2023. High disposable incomes and the increasing popularity of skincare products made from natural and organic ingredients will remain the primary factors driving the sector in the region.

The skincare sector in Western Europe is led by facial care with sales of US$17,056 million in 2018, translating into a share of 71.5% of the regional skincare sector value. The category is also forecast to register the highest growth in the region, at a CAGR of 2.5%, to reach US$19,323.9 million by 2023. Facial care also leads volume sales with 1,970.5 million units in 2018, translating into a share of 62.6%.

Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany were shortlisted as high-potential countries, primarily due to expected high-value growth rates, and projected rising per capita value growth levels. Germany was the largest market in terms of both value and volume share in 2018. The overall skincare sector in the Western Europe region is somewhat consolidated, with the top five brands Nivea, Dove, Vichy, Clarins, and Eucerin accounting for 15.7% of overall value sales in 2018. Private labels accounted for an 8.4% share in the Western Europe skincare sector in 2018.

Hypermarkets supermarkets was the leading distribution channel in the Western Europe skincare market in 2018, with a value share of 30.7%, followed by health beauty stores, with a 22.2% share. Among the high-potential countries, hypermarkets supermarkets accounted for a 40.2% value share in Sweden, while in Germany, parapharmacies/drugstores accounted for a share of 44.6% in 2018. As for packaging formats, rigid plastics accounted for the largest share of pack materials in the Western Europe Skincare market with a volume share of 53.6% in 2018. It is also is expected to grow the fastest during 2018-2023, followed by paper board.

Sector overview: Provides overview of the sector size, value and volume growth analysis, across regions

Change in consumption: Analysis on the shift in consumption of skincare categories across the key countries in the region.

High potential countries: Provides Risk-Reward analysis of top 4 high potential countries in the region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure

Country analysis: Provides deep-dive analysis of high potential countries covering value growth during 2018-2023, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends supported with product examples. It also includes analysis of the key challenges faced and future outlook for the region.

Brand analysis: Provides an overview of leading brands in the region, besides analyzing the growth of Private Label products in the region.

Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels for skincare across the key countries in the region, in 2018. It covers these distribution channels health beauty stores, hypermarkets supermarkets, direct sellers, food drinks specialists, convenience stores, department stores and others, which includes cash carries warehouse clubs and vending machines and other retailers.

Preferred packaging formats: The report provides percentage share (in 2018) and growth analysis (during 2013-2023) for various packaging materials, container, closure, and outer types based on the volume sales (units) of skincare products.

Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.

Companies Mentioned

L'Oreal S.A.

Beiersdorf AG

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Procter Gamble

Unilever

Johnson Johnson Services Inc.

Clarins Group

Laboratoires Pierre Fabre S.A.

Yves Rocher International

Henkel AG Co. KGaA

Chanel S.A.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

Mary Kay Inc.

