Clearpool to Ring Opening Bell of Toronto Stock Exchange, Celebrating Expansion into Canadian Market

Company Opens Clearpool Execution Services (Canada) Limited and Officially Launches its Algorithmic Management System (AMS) Infrastructure for Canadian Markets

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2019 / Clearpool Group (Clearpool), a provider of holistic electronic trading solutions and an independent agency broker-dealer, will ring the opening bell at the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) on Thursday, May 30, marking the launch of its Canadian product offering. With this launch, the company has introduced functionality to support Canadian equities trading and interlisted securities trading via Clearpool's Algorithmic Management System (AMS), which includes a suite of fully configurable algorithms and smart routers.

This follows a previously announced strategic partnership with BMO, which utilizes Clearpool's technology for its institutional clients. The company has also announced the opening of its Canadian broker-dealer, Clearpool Execution Services (Canada) Limited and its membership in the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC).

For Clearpool's broker-dealer partners, the AMS has become an integral part of their trading process to ensure their customers, who represent some of the world's largest asset managers, have access to the transparency and control they demand in today's often opaque markets. Expansion into Canada is part of Clearpool's global commitment to develop electronic trading solutions with a focus on the transparency needed to promote fair and equitable markets.

"With this expansion, we're broadening the adoption of our electronic trading solutions, the AMS and Venue Analysis, while growing our global footprint," said Joe Wald, CEO of Clearpool. "This move furthers our goal to provide brokers with the tools they need to differentiate themselves and become execution consultants for their clients."

Clearpool's AMS delivers transparency and control, empowering market participants to achieve better quality executions in an evolving equity market microstructure and competitive landscape.

About Clearpool

Launched in 2014 and based in New York, Clearpool Group, Inc. offers holistic electronic trading solutions and provides independent agency broker-dealer execution services. With over 120 Algorithmic Management System (AMS) clients and executing approximately 2% of the US equity market volume, Clearpool empowers market participants to achieve better quality execution in an evolving equity market microstructure and competitive landscape.

www.clearpoolgroup.com

Media Contacts

Meg MacDougal

meg@calibercorporate.com

888.550.6385 ext. 11

SOURCE: Clearpool

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/547068/Clearpool-to-Ring-Opening-Bell-of-Toronto-Stock-Exchange-Celebrating-Expansion-into-Canadian-Market