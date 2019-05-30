Exiger Hires James Swenson to Lead Due Diligence Expansion in Asia Pacific and Europe

LONDON, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Exiger, the global leader in regulatory, financial crime, risk and compliance solutions, announced the hiring of James Swenson to Vice President, International Head of Diligence for the APAC and EMEA markets. With more than 16 years' experience in research and operations, most recently as Global Head of Proposition for Customer Screening and Enhanced Due Diligence at Refinitiv, James will accelerate the delivery of Exiger's technology-enabled due diligence solutions to its international clients.

"Complex and far-reaching anti-bribery and corruption regimes, coupled with growing regulatory pressure to conduct more due diligence at a higher volume and pace, and lower total cost, make it more challenging than ever for international organizations to manage the risks their third parties pose," said Swenson. "I was attracted to how Exiger's solutions seamlessly combine extensive public records research experience and robust source networks with disruptive technology. Exiger's technology, when integrated with global expertise, is exactly the approach modern multinationals and governments must take to make faster risk-based decisions and safeguard their reputational integrity."

James will draw on his experience aiding financial institutions, corporations and governmental agencies to drive operational excellence while scaling best-in-class due diligence solutions. He will also focus on growing Exiger's newest office in Bucharest, enhancing the company's European language and global research capabilities.

"Organizations, struggling with how to incorporate more stringent compliance requirements into day-to-day business, are turning to technology for a sustainable solution," said Taylor Twining, President of Exiger Diligence. "Empowering forward-thinking industry leaders, like James, with cutting-edge technology, positions us to meet our clients' rapidly evolving needs to satisfy regulatory requirements and combat criminal activity."

James will continue to tailor Exiger Diligence's offering to the APAC and EMEA markets, drawing on his experience navigating global regulations, data privacy constraints, reputational risk, information availability and transparency into business dealings. He has extensive expertise in Know Your Customer (KYC) best practices, third-party screening and Residence/Citizenship by Investment due diligence, and is a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS). Prior to joining Exiger, James' career spanned numerous senior due diligence roles including at Refinitiv, Thomson Reuters, World-Check and Citigroup.

Exiger is a global regulatory and financial crime, risk and compliance company. Exiger arms financial institutions, multinational corporations and governmental agencies with the practical advice and technology solutions they need to prevent compliance breaches, respond to risk, remediate major issues and monitor ongoing business activities. Exiger works with clients worldwide to assist them in effectively managing their critical challenges while developing and implementing the policies, procedures and programs needed to create a sustainable compliance environment. A global authority on regulatory compliance, the company also oversees some of the world's most complex court-appointed and voluntary monitorships in the private and public sectors. Exiger has four principal business units being: Exiger Advisory; Exiger Diligence ; Exiger Government Services ; and Exiger Tech, including AI-based automated due diligence solutions DDIQ and Insight 3PM . Exiger operates through offices in New York City, Silver Spring (DC Metro), Toronto, Vancouver, London, Bucharest, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

