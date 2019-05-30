Teledyne DALSA: New Genie Nano-CXP Cameras offer Unprecedented Speed and High Resolution

WATERLOO, Ontario, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne DALSA, a Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY) company and global leader in machine vision technology, is pleased to announce its new Genie Nano-CXP (https://www.teledynedalsa.com/en/products/imaging/cameras/genie-nano-cxp/) series, a CoaXPress line of CMOS area scan cameras that redefine performance and feature the latest On-Semiconductor and E2V sensors.

These newest industry leading image CMOS sensors range from 16 to 67 megapixel resolution with added and proven CoaXPress 6.25 Gbps technology offering breakthrough speed, robust build quality for wide operating temperature, and an unmatched feature set at an incredible price. Perfectly complemented by the half-length Xtium-CXP (https://www.teledynedalsa.com/en/news/newsroom/teledyne-dalsa-expands-its-xtium-frame-grabber-series-with-new-coaxpress-model/) frame grabber, they have been designed to work synergistically, minimizing CPU usage and improving processing times for host applications by enabling maximum sustained throughput and ready-to-use image data.

Offering 25 million pixels at 80 fps in a small form factor, these new Genie Nano-CXP cameras are engineered to deliver high-speed, dependable results for applications such as semiconductor wafer inspection, electronics manufacturing, solar panel inspection, and machine vision.

Key Features:

First 4 models with 16 and 25M offered in both monochrome and NIR enhanced versions

Industry's smallest 25M CXP cameras

Trigger-to-Image Reliability (https://www.teledynedalsa.com/en/learn/knowledge-center/trigger-to-image-reliability-t2ir/) (T2IR) framework improves the reliability of your inspection system and protects from data loss

(https://www.teledynedalsa.com/en/learn/knowledge-center/trigger-to-image-reliability-t2ir/) (T2IR) framework improves the reliability of your inspection system and protects from data loss GenICam, GenCP compliant

Robust all-metal body with 3 year warranty



For more information about the Genie Nano-CXP models visit the website. For high quality images, please visit our online media kit (https://www.teledynedalsa.com/en/news/media-kit/).

Teledyne DALSA is part of the Teledyne Imaging group and a world leader in the design, manufacture and deployment of digital imaging components for the machine vision market. Teledyne DALSA image sensors, cameras, smart cameras, frame grabbers, software, and vision solutions are used in thousands of automated inspection systems around the world and across multiple industries including semiconductor, solar cell, flat panel display, electronics, automotive, medical, packaging and general manufacturing. For more information, visit www.teledynedalsa.com/mv (http://www.teledynedalsa.com/mv).

Teledyne Imaging is a group of leading edge companies aligned under the Teledyne umbrella. Teledyne Imaging (http://teledyneimaging.com/home) forms an unrivalled collective of expertise across the spectrum with decades of experience. Individually, each company offers best-in-class solutions. Together, they combine and leverage each other's strengths to provide the deepest, widest imaging and related technology portfolio in the world. From aerospace through industrial inspection, radiography and radiotherapy, geospatial surveying, and advanced MEMS and semiconductor solutions, Teledyne Imaging offers world-wide customer support and the technical expertise to handle the toughest tasks. Their tools, technologies, and vision solutions are built to deliver to their customers a unique and competitive advantage.

All trademarks are registered by their respective companies.

Teledyne DALSA reserves the right to make changes at any time without notice.

Media Contact:

Geralyn Miller

Senior Manager, Global Media Relations & Content Development

519-886-6000 ext. 2187

geralyn.miller@teledyne.com (mailto:geralyn.miller@teledyne.com)

Sales Contacts:

Sales.americas@teledyne.com (mailto:Sales.americas@teledyne.com)

Sales.europe@teledyne.com (mailto:Sales.europe@teledyne.com)

Sales.asia@teledyne.com (mailto:Sales.asia@teledyne.com)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4e3b0d4b-4ab1-440d-856b-709c493433ee (https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4e3b0d4b-4ab1-440d-856b-709c493433ee)