Urovant Sciences (Nasdaq: UROV),a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for urologic conditions, today announced Chief Executive Officer Keith A. Katkin is scheduled to present a corporate overview at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

A live, audio webcast for this event will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Urovant website at http://ir.urovant.com for approximately three months.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for urologic conditions. Urovant recently reported positive Phase 3 trial results for its lead product candidate, vibegron, an oral, once-daily small molecule beta-3 agonist being evaluated for overactive bladder (OAB). The international, pivotal trial achieved co-primary endpoints and all seven key secondary endpoints. In addition, vibegron is being evaluated in a phase 3 study for the treatment of OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia and in a phase 2a study for abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome. Urovant's second product candidate, URO-902, is a novel gene therapy being developed for patients with OAB who have failed oral pharmacological therapy. Urovant Sciences, a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences, Ltd., intends to develop treatments for additional urologic diseases. Learn more about us at www.urovant.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005190/en/

Contacts:

Investor inquiries:

Investors@Urovant.com