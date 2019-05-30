F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Result of EGM
London, May 30
F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liabilityunder the laws of Guernsey with registered number 50402)
LEI Number: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397
(The "Company")
30 May 2019
RESULT OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
At the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held today, the Special Resolution set out in the Notice sent to Shareholders dated 23 April 2019 were duly passed.
Details of the proxy voting results which should be read along side the Notice are noted below:
|Special Resolution
|For
|Discretion
(voted in favour)
|Against
|Abstain
|1
|342,249,938
|45,725
|119,778
|20,008,265
Note -A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.
The Special Resolution was as follows:
Special Resolution 1 …….
THAT with effect from the Company entering into the UK REIT regime pursuant to the terms of the notice given to HM Revenue & Customs in accordance with Part 12 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010 the articles of incorporation produced to the meeting and initialled by the Chairman of the Meeting for the purposes of identification containing amendments required for the purposes of the Company's entry into the REIT regime be adopted as the articles of incorporation in substitution for and to the exclusion of all existing articles of incorporation.
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001