Smith-Midland Corporation: Smith-Columbia Doing a Quick Turn On Large Fort Benning Project

Smith-Midland's South Carolina division, Smith-Columbia, has been contracted to manufacture a 37 Easi-Set Building order by Atlanta based contractor Reams Enterprises. The GSA contract for U.S. Army base Fort Benning will include: (7) 26'x22' multi-user men's and women's plumbed latrines; (13) 80'x20' classrooms; (13) single unit 12'x10' ammo buildings; (3) double unit 24'x10' ammo buildings; and (1) 14'x8' grenade bunker.

Fort Benning straddles the Georgia and Alabama lines across the Chattahoochee River just south of Columbus, GA. The base supports more than 120,000 active-duty military, family members, reserve component soldiers, retirees, and civilian employees, and includes the headquarters of the U.S. Army Rangers.

The contract awarded to Reams Enterprises is for upgrades to the Malone Ranges, a massive arms training complex that is also home of the annual "Best Ranger Competition," held to determine the best two-man team from the entire United States Armed Forces. The subcontract value to Smith-Columbia will amount to $2.4 million, which includes delivery and installation.

Over 350 precast concrete Easi-Set Building panels are being engineered by Smith-Midland and manufactured by Smith-Columbia. A quick 90-day turnaround has been required, with project completion scheduled for mid-summer.

About Smith-Columbia

Smith-Columbia is the South Carolina division of the Smith-Midland Corporation, a publicly traded company (OTCQX: SMID). Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utilities industries. Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities located in Midland, Va., Reidsville, N.C., and Columbia, S.C. For more information, please call (540) 439-3266 or visit www.SmithColumbia.com or www.SmithMidland.com.

