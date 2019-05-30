Equiom Enters New Phase of Funding with Värde Partners & LDC

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2019 / Equiom, the global professional services provider, has announced its partnership with leading global alternative investment firm, Värde Partners. Värde has invested in Equiom as a long-term equity partner to help fund future expansion in line with the company's growth strategy. Värde joins Equiom's longstanding equity partner LDC, which has supported Equiom's growth since investing in the business in 2013.

Sheila Dean, Global CEO, Equiom

Värde manages $14 billion in assets and invests across a broad array of geographies and strategies, including more than 20 years of experience investing in the financial services sector.

Equiom's Global CEO, Sheila Dean, says the addition of Värde will help support the company's future goal of diversification and expansion into new markets: "We are excited to begin a relationship with our new equity partner, Värde. Equiom has grown considerably since securing its first equity partner in 2006, completing 24 acquisitions and now with an established presence in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the Americas. With plans for further expansion and diversification of our service lines, we require additional backing to achieve our goals. I'm personally very grateful for the strategic input and support we get from our equity partners, banking partners, corporate advisors Deloitte and legal advisors Gowling WLG, as it is crucial to strengthening the business with our ultimate aim of providing the highest level of professional service to new and existing clients worldwide. I'd particularly like to thank our banking partners RBS, Santander, Lloyds, M&G, Hermes and Investec for their support to date and I'm delighted to welcome KKR and Alcentra to that group. I'm also naturally very happy that LDC is staying on as an equity partner - it's a strong endorsement of their belief in our business and confidence in Equiom's future success."

Elena Lieskovska, Partner and Head of European Financial Services at Värde

Elena Lieskovska, Partner and Head of European Financial Services at Värde, added: "We are excited to partner with Equiom and support the growth of the business. With a rich history and ambitious plans for expansion, we believe Equiom is positioned for continued success. This transaction supports our objective to create value by building long-term partnerships in the financial services industry. Värde was represented by international law firm Proskauer Rose LLP, who Värde engaged on M&A, Funding, and Structuring workstreams."

Yann Souillard, Head of London at LDC said: "It has been very rewarding to see the success and growth of Equiom since we started our relationship with Sheila and the team in 2013, and we're very much looking forward to continuing our relationship and that success alongside our colleagues at Värde."

Equiom is a global professional services provider, working with private, corporate and institutional clients to navigate twists and turns to achieve their ambitions. Equiom provides an unrivalled breadth of bespoke end-to-end wealth protection and support services to private clients, corporate clients and funds to facilitate wealth generation and security. It delivers those services "The Equiom Way" - with passion, reliability and responsiveness.

Värde Partners is a $14 billion global alternative investment firm that employs a value-based approach to investing across a broad array of geographies, segments and asset types, including corporate credit, financial services, real estate, mortgages, energy, real assets and infrastructure. The firm sponsors and manages a family of private investment funds with a global investor base that includes foundations and endowments, pension plans, insurance companies, other institutional investors and private clients. Now in its third decade, Värde employs more than 300 people globally with regional headquarters in Minneapolis, London and Singapore.

LDC, the private equity arm of Lloyds Banking Group, backs ambitious management teams from UK-based medium sized companies that are seeking up to £100million of investment to fund management buyouts or development capital transactions.

The firm invests in a broad range of sectors and has a portfolio of 90 businesses across the UK which collectively generates £5billion of revenues and employs in excess of 32,000 people.

