Kontrol Energy Corp.: Kontrol Energy Announces Q1 2019 Financial Results with 67% Revenue Growth and Positive Cash Flow

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2019 / Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE: KNR, OTCQB: KNRLF, FSE:1K8) ("Kontrol" or 'Company') a leader in the energy efficiency sector through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology announces its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2019.

A complete set of Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) on May 30th at 4:30pm (EST). A conference call to discuss the Q1 2019 financial results has been scheduled for May 30th at 4:30pm (EST). See details below.

Highlights

Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2019 was $3.7 million, up 67% over the prior year

Adjusted EBITDA for three months ended March 31, 2019 was $267,796

Cash flows from operating activities for the three months ended March 31, 2019 was $353,883

Kontrol Energy's operating subsidiary ORTECH Consulting Inc. receives $565,000 order from Global Cement Company

Kontrol Energy and Toyota Tsusho Canada Inc. commenced initial deployment of IoT enabled energy monitoring and analysis over a select number of Smart Factory sites

Completed purchase of patents, intellectual property and computer equipment from DIMAX Controls Canada Inc. and rebranded as SmartSite

Commenced due diligence process in connection with signed Letter of Intent to acquire 100% of the shares of an electrical efficiency company

Private placement funding and exchange of debentures; holders of up to $5,245,000 can exchange their 2019 debentures for 2020 debentures bearing interest at 8% per annum

Initiated application for DTC trading Eligibility of Kontrol Energy shares on the U.S. OTCB Market

Management Commentary and Q1 2019 Financial Highlights

"We had strong start to 2019 with revenue, EBITDA, and cash flow all higher compared to the first quarter of the prior year", said Paul Ghezzi, CEO of Kontrol Energy. "Cash flows from operating activities improved by over $1.1 million in Q1 2019 compared to Q1 2018. The Company's organic growth expectations are on track and we continue to execute on our acquisition strategy."

Three months ended Financial Results March 31, 2019 March 31, 2018 Revenue $3,678,360 $2,196,564 Gross profit $1,860,260 $1,282,435 Net loss $(681,196) $(1,000,935) Basic and Diluted EPS $(0.03) $(0.04) Add for adjusted EBITDA reconciliation: Amortization and depreciation $459,424 $266,688 Finance expense $229,510 $120,728 Share based compensation $254,180 $170,400 Acquisition related expenses $5,878 $0 Adjusted EBITDA* $267,796 $(443,119) Cash flows from (used in) operating activities $353,883 $(821,613)

Gross profit for the three months ended March 31, 2019 was $1,860,260 an increase of $577,825 over the comparative quarter of the prior year. First quarter gross profit reflects strong contributions from SaaS, instrumentation sales, energy retrofit activities, audit and design services, and continuous emission installations.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2019 was $267,796 compared to negative $(443,119) for the first quarter of the prior year. The improvement in earnings in the first quarter reflects new business activities coming online from the completed 2018 acquisitions along with organic growth. The impact of accretive acquisitions and overall scaling of operations has resulted in significantly lower operating expenses as a percentage of revenue. With growing revenues, overhead expenses are spread over a much larger operational base.

Cash flows from operating activities was $353,883 for the three months ended March 31, 2019. While cash flows used in operating activities was $821,613 for the three months ended March 31, 2018. This is a significant positive change of $1,175,496 and reflects strong working capital management and improved operational performance.

As Kontrol continues to execute on its growth plans, the Company is taking a systematic approach to rationalizing operating expenses across completed acquisitions and the Company is benefiting from a successful action plan to generate revenue synergies across verticals.

* Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IRFS financial measure. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss before interest, income taxes, amortization and depreciation, share based compensation, and acquisition related expenses.

Conference call details

Join the meeting at: join.me/940-901-692. Select the preferred audio mode when prompted. Dial in by phone options can be selected under audio mode. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the conference call. The conference call will be archived at https://www.kontrolenergy.com/investors for one year.

About Kontrol Energy

Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE: KNR) (OTCQB: KNRLF) (FSE: 1K8) is a leader in the energy efficiency sector through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. With a disciplined mergers and acquisition strategy, combined with organic growth, Kontrol Energy Corp. provides market-based energy solutions to our customers designed to reduce their overall cost of energy while providing a corresponding reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Kontrol Energy was recently announced as the 7th fastest growing Startup in Canada by Canadian Business and Maclean's.

Additional information about Kontrol Energy Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolenergy.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com







