Prospera Energy Inc. Reports Q1 2019 Revenue Increase of 367% and Over $262,000 Profit

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2019 / Prospera Energy Inc. ("Prospera" or the "Corporation") (PEI:TSX-V; OF6A:FRA) Prospera Energy Inc. ("Prospera", the "Corporation") is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

OPERATION AND FINANCIAL SUMMARY

The Corporation's oil and gas revenues have experienced significant growth due to changes in production volumes and the acquisition of additional working interest in producing properties located in southwest Saskatchewan and eastern Alberta (the "Assets").

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS





Three months ended Year ended



March 31 December 31



2019 2018 2018 2017 Total P&NG sales volumes (BOE)

33,590 7,382 62,179 32,821 Daily P&NG sales volumes (BOE per day)

373 82 170 90











Per BOE









P&NG sales ($)

53.95 52.59 49.77 54.26 Royalties ($)

(2.99) (1.80) (3.94) (4.43) Operating costs ($)

(27.82) (23.81) (34.06) (32.25) Operating netback ($)

23.14 26.98 11.77 17.58





























Three months ended March 31



2019

2018 P&NG sales $ 1,812,273 $ 388,194 Net profit (loss) and comprehensive profit (loss)

262,433

(176,921) Net profit (loss) per share - basic and diluted

0.01

(0.01) Funds flow used by operations

655,085

(31,173) Weighted average number of common shares - basic and diluted

50,350,311

26,372,311













FIRST QUARTER 2019 HIGHLIGHTS

The Corporation's production averaged 373 boe/d (overall total production was 833 boe/d), a 355% increase from the same period in 2018. This increase was driven by a successful development program and incremental production volume increases from the original Asset acquisition completed June 11, 2018 and the subsequent acquisition of additional working interest in the Assets on December 21, 2018.

Total Sales were $1,812,273 in the first quarter of 2019 compared to $388,194 for the same period in 2018, representing a 367% increase.

Net Profit for the period was $262,433 compared to a loss of ($176,921) in Q1 of 2018

Operating netbacks averaged $23.14/boe for the quarter, compared to $26.98 in Q1 2018 due to lower realized prices and higher per unit operating expenses incurred per boe.

As at March 31, 2019, total net debt of $4,837,957 remained on the Corporation's credit facilities.

OPERATIONS REVIEW

Cuthbert

The Cuthbert area contributed approximately 328 boe/d to overall production during Q1 2019. Current production is now 407 boe/d in this area and the Corporation's present interest in Cuthbert's overall production is 35%.

Luseland

The Luseland area contributed approximately 272 boe/d to overall production during Q1 2019. Current production is now 217 boe/d in this area and the Corporation's present interest in Luseland's overall production is 50%.

Hearts Hill

The Hearts Hill properties contributed approximately 233 boe/d to overall production during Q1 2019. Current production is now 322 boe/d in this area and the Corporation's present interest in the Hearts Hill overall production is 50%.

The three properties at Cuthbert, Luseland and Hearts Hill have a significant inventory of high-quality future drilling locations to support long-term growth. Since January 1, 2019, 25 additional wells have been reactivated at these locations. 8-10 reactivations per month are planned for the remainder of 2019.

Red Earth and Pouce Coupe

The Red Earth and Pouce Coupe properties contributed approximately 82 boe/d to overall production during Q1 2019. Current production is now 83 boe/d in these areas and the Corporation's interest in the overall production remains at 100%.

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

Property disposition

On March 18, 2019, the Corporation signed a purchase and sale agreement for the disposition of its Silverdale CGU for $330,000 of cash consideration. The disposition was closed on April 30, 2019.

Credit facilities

On April 29, 2019, the Corporation and its lender signed an amended credit facility agreement further reducing the outstanding debt on the Corporation's credit facilities to approximately $3,900,000. See the discussion on Credit Facilities in the Liquidity and Capital Resources section of the MD&A.

15% Property Acquisition

On May 17, 2019 the Corporation completed the acquisition of an additional 15% net working interest from a joint venture partner in the southwest Saskatchewan Hearts Hills and Luseland properties. The purchase price was satisfied by a reduction in the vendor's arrears for operational costs of $500,000 and $50,000 cash advanced by an insider of the Corporation. Prospera has now increased its net working interest in these properties from 35% to 50%. This transaction represents a 150% increase from the 20% net working interest that was originally acquired on June 11, 2018.

Prospera remains the sole operator of all wells on the Cuthbert, Hearts Hills and Luseland properties and is continuing the accelerated development and expansion of production on all properties through further well reactivations and workovers.

2019 OUTLOOK AND GUIDANCE

The Corporation's strategy to re-invest revenues into the further acquisition, development and expansion of its assets will continue throughout 2019. Prospera will continue its ongoing review of all wells. Reactivations and workovers are projected to take place at a rate of 8-10 per month throughout 2019. With overall production now over 1000 boe/d, Prospera will continue to focus on responsibly increasing efficiency, expanding our inventory of high-quality drilling locations and managing our capital spending while striving to enhance our per share production, reserves and cash flow.

