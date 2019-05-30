Chief Nation Joins DMA to Solidify its Commitment to Intelligent Marketing

Full service B2B marketing agency demonstrates its capabilities and compliance credentials

LONDON, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Chief Nation, a global technology marketing consultancy, announces its new membership with the Data & Marketing Association (DMA).

Chief Nation's membership with the DMA highlights a strong commitment to embracing intelligent marketing, where the drive for innovation and creativity mirror a duty to responsible marketing and data privacy.

The DMA is the UK trade association for the data and marketing industry led by customer-first principles and a Code of ethics. The DMA offers access to industry-leading events, the latest insight, advocacy, legal support and guidance. It anticipates and campaigns for the needs of the data and marketing industry through its close relationship with government and regulators. Chief Nation joins 1,000+ members including brands, agencies and suppliers.

Chief Nation is a market leading B2B technology agency, offering a comprehensive range of integrated marketing services. Their list of clients include Microsoft, IBM, Adobe, AWS, Dell, Sitecore, Citrix, and Digital Realty. The announcement comes at a time of huge growth for the London-based group, which has recently doubled its office space and workforce to meet rising demand.

"Membership of the DMA really is a badge of accreditation, so we are proud to become part of the community," says Richard Porter, Managing Director at Chief Nation. "Our company and our clients will benefit from the insight, knowledge and support the DMA has to offer. We also look forward to working with the DMA to ensure a sustainable future for the data and marketing industry, based on the principles of the DMA Code and putting the customer at the heart of everything we do."

About the Data & Marketing Association

About Chief Nation

Chief Nation is a specialist B2B marketing agency working with technology companies to generate new business in the UK, USA and Europe.

