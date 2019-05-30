Business Reporter: Why Sustainability and Responsibility Are the Two Pillars of Organisational Success

LONDON, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Centrica, the UK's leading energy and services company, aligns their business values with the UN Sustainable Development Goals to operate more sustainably.

In a move that champions responsibility as well as sustainability, Centrica leads by example by protecting the wellbeing of their customers and colleagues, whilst tailoring their ambitions to preserve the planet.

Helping their customers reduce their emissions whilst also addressing their own has made a significant impact on the environment as Centrica have delivered an 80 per cent reduction in the last decade. They are now working towards reducing their internal carbon footprint by 35 percent in the ten years to 2025.

Through these ambitions, Centrica aims to play an integral role in helping their communications. Volunteering, promoting STEM skills and improving diversity also pertain to Centrica's remit of ambition.

To learn more about Centrica's goals, read the full article.

