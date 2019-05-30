OTC Markets Group Welcomes KushCo Holdings, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2019 / OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: KSHB) has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market. KushCo Holdings, Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB Venture Market.

KushCo begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "KSHB." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"We're excited to welcome KushCo Holdings, Inc. to our OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Having traded on our OTCQB Venture Market since 2016, KushCo's graduation to the OTCQX Best Market demonstrates how companies are using the OTC Market tiers to build visibility and long-term shareholder value in the U.S. public markets."

KushCo's Chief Executive Officer, Nick Kovacevich, commented, "We are very pleased with the announcement of our upgrade to OTCQX as it is expected to improve liquidity and broaden awareness of KushCo in the financial markets. Our upgrade to OTCQX is another mile marker signifying our remarkable progress over the past several years, including internal upgrades to support best practices in corporate governance and record-breaking revenues of $35.2 million in our most recent quarterly results, an increase of 240% compared with Q2 2018. We are now better positioned to attract institutional investors as we execute on our long-term growth plan to profitability."

Northland Securities, Inc. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About KushCo Holdings, Inc.

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: KSHB) (www.kushco.com) is the premier producer of ancillary products and services to the cannabis and hemp industries. KushCo Holdings' subsidiaries and brands provide, product quality, exceptional customer service, compliance knowledge and a local presence in serving its diverse customer base.

Founded in 2010, KushCo Holdings has now sold more than 1 billion units to growers, processors and producers across North America, South America, and Europe.

The Company has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Los Angeles Times, TheStreet.com, Entrepreneur, and business magazine Inc. While KushCo Holdings provides products and solutions to customers in the cannabis and CBD industries, it has no direct involvement with the cannabis plant or any products that contain THC or CBD.

For more information, visit www.kushco.com or call (888)-920-5874.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These "forward-looking" statements include statements relating to, among other things, the expected revenue attributable to the supply arrangements and the Company's expectation that the supply arrangements-in-principle will become binding on the parties upon execution of definitive documents. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company's current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company's management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as: "potential," "look forward," "expect," "believe," "dedicated," "building," or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), available at: www.sec.gov, and on the Company's website, at: www.kushco.com.

CONTACTS:

KushCo Media Contact:

Anne Donohoe / Nick Opich

KCSA Strategic Communications

212-896-1265 / 212-896-1206

adonohoe@kcsa.com / nopich@kcsa.com

Investor Contact:

Phil Carlson / Elizabeth Barker

KCSA Strategic Communications

212-896-1233 / 212-896-1203

ir@kushco.com

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

SOURCE: KushCo Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/547119/OTC-Markets-Group-Welcomes-KushCo-Holdings-Inc-to-OTCQX