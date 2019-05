Australia's national science agency CSIRO and Canada's University of British Columbia have announced a memorandum of understanding aimed at accelerating clean hydrogen technologies.From pv magazine Australia. Australia's Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO) and the University of British Columbia (UBC), in Canada, will share best practice and develop clean energy research and demonstration projects including hydrogen refueling infrastructure. Looking to enhance research and unlock opportunities for greater economic growth in both countries, the research institutions ...

