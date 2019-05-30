Technavio's latest market research report on the global dental floss market forecasts the market to witness a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. This research report segments the market by product (waxed floss, unwaxed floss, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Growing emphasis on biodegradable dental flosses will gain prominence

With growing consumer awareness about environmental sustainability and carbon footprint minimization, the demand for eco-friendly and biodegradable dental floss products is likely to surge in the forthcoming years. Several dental floss manufacturers are offering products made of biodegradable material including silk to help minimize the carbon footprint. These products offer similar functionality and contain fewer toxins when compared to the conventional nylon floss products, which will lead to the growth of the global dental floss market during the next few years.

Waxed floss product segment will garner the highest market share.

Waxed floss garnered the largest dental floss market share during 2018. It refers to nylon or PTFE dental floss coated with micro-crystalline or other petroleum-based wax. It also comprises of acceptable agents suitable for tartar control, anti-caries, anti-plaque, and polishing as well as abrasive applications. In addition, waxed dental floss is often sturdier than other dental floss and does not shred easily. Therefore, the adoption of waxed floss is likely to surge considerably as it is easy to maneuver between closely spaced teeth and other dental fixtures including metal braces. Thus, the rising adoption of waxed floss, will boost the dental floss market over the forecast period.

"With the growing availability of a diverse range of product offerings, waxed floss segment has witnessed a steady increase in consumer adoption. Vendors are offering a varied range of flavored waxed dental floss in several flavors including mint, coconut, orange, peppermint, and others. Therefore, the rising popularity of flavored dental floss among market participants and consumers, will boost the global dental floss market in the upcoming years," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Dental floss market to witness fastest adoption in the APAC region.

With the rising number of dental floss consumers in economies including Australia, Japan, and China, the market is likely to witness the fastest growth in the APAC region. Flossing is further expected to witness increased adoption in emerging economies including China and India due to the continuously rising awareness about oral care. Therefore, factors such as the rising per capita income of APAC consumers and increasing awareness about oral healthcare will improve customer willingness to spend on branded floss products during the forthcoming years, thereby leading to market growth.

