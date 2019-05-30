Burcon NutraScience Corporation: Burcon to Present at 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference, June 4-5, 2019

VANCOUVER, BC and BEL-AIR, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2019 / Burcon NutraScience Corporation (TSX: BU), a global leader in developing functionally and nutritionally valuable plant-proteins, has been invited to present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference being held on June 4-5, 2019 at the Luxe Sunset Hotel in Bel-Air, California.

Burcon CEO, Johann Tergesen, is scheduled to present on June 4, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. PT with one-on-one meetings throughout the day. He will be discussing Burcon's recently announced plans to build a US$48.4 million protein production facility that will be co-funded by a key investor group. The plant will produce unique, highly purified pea and canola protein ingredients based on Burcon's patented technologies.

The launch of the production facility comes at a time when companies like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods are raising large sums in order to expand their operations and keep up with demand . According to industry researchers , the global plant-based protein ingredients market is growing at compounded annual rate of 5.7% and is expected to reach US$16.3 billion by 2025.

The event is one of the nation's largest independent conferences for small/micro-cap companies, with more than 250 names presenting to more than 1,000 attendees. The conference will also feature a variety of speakers and panelists discussing topics of interest to investors and issuers.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually. In 2015, LD Micro launched the first pure microcap index to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD provides tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe. To register and attend the event, please visit www.ldmicro.com/events.

About Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Burcon is a leader in developing functionally and nutritionally valuable plant proteins. The company has developed an extensive portfolio of composition, application, and process patents originating from a core protein extraction and purification technology.

Burcon's CLARISOY soy protein - under license to the Archer Daniels Midland Company - offers clarity and high-quality protein nutrition for low-pH beverage systems, and excellent solubility and exceptionally clean flavour at any pH; Peazazz is a uniquely soluble and clean-tasting pea protein; and Puratein, Supertein and Nutratein are canola protein isolates with exceptional functionality and valuable nutritional profiles. For more information about the company, visit www.burcon.ca.

