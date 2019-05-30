Edison Nation, Inc.: Edison Nation Announces Several Exclusive New Products for Theme Park Customers

New Products for Customers Include Disney Parks and Resorts, Tokyo Disney and Universal Studios

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2019 / Edison Nation, Inc. a full-service product development company, has launched a new product line exclusively for its theme park and entertainment customers, which include Disney Parks and Resorts, as well as Universal Studios, among others.

The newly announced product line includes all-new branded products, such as an Avatar Light Up Wood Sprite and Star Wars Baton and Shield Set, exclusively developed for Disney Parks and Resorts; a Monsters Inc. interactive flashlight for Tokyo Disney; and a Jimmy Fallon microphone for Universal Resorts.

"Our theme park and entertainment customers, which include Disney and Universal, look to Edison Nation as a leading partner to develop innovative new products," said Chris Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer of Edison Nation. "Our long-standing relationship offers Edison Nation a niche, exclusive distribution channel with a regular flow of new product opportunities as new movies and theme park attractions are developed. We've consistently showcased our ability to service brands large and small, from individual inventors, to global powerhouse brands such as Disney."

About Edison Nation, Inc.

Edison Nation, Inc. is a vertically integrated innovation aggregation and full-service product development and manufacturing company, offering innovation sourcing, design, sales, fulfillment and shipping services. Edison Nation's model is to provide a risk mitigated platform that connects innovators with companies to bring new products to market. For more information, please visit www.edisonnation.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations and plans, including assumptions underlying such statements, are forward-looking statements, and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date. Such forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including consumer, regulatory and other factors affecting demand for the Company's products, any difficulty in marketing the Company's products in global markets, competition in the market for consumer products, any inability to raise capital to fund operations and service the Company's debt. Additional information that could lead to material changes in the Company's performance is contained in its filings with the SEC. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any responsibility to, update or alter forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

