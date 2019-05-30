PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI) announced it is launching its fastest 5G/LTE network testing solution, the 5G NR-capable MXflex scanning receiver. As operators expand their 5G footprint, they will need more powerful testing solutions to ensure a high-quality user experience across all their network technologies. The 5G MXflex enables operators to efficiently manage their sub-6 GHz wireless spectrum across 4G, 5G, and legacy wireless networks.

"PCTEL's HBflex scanning receiver set a new standard for high-speed, portable, in-depth 5G mmWave testing. With the 5G MXflex, we're doing the same for sub-6 GHz multi-technology testing," said Rishi Bharadwaj, PCTEL's COO. "The 5G MXflex enables operators to test all of their sub-6 GHz technologies with a single box, in a single walk or drive test."

Features include:

Sub-6 GHz 5G NR signal decoding at up to 30 channels/second

Concurrent 5G NR, LTE 4x4 MIMO, and UMTS measurements with zero degradation in measurement speed

Simultaneous testing across all sub-6 GHz technologies and bands

Blind scan for automatic channel detection across all technologies

NB-IoT measurements

The 5G MXflex will be released in summer 2019. 5G testing capabilities will also be available as a field upgrade for existing MXflexscanning receivers.

PCTEL will demonstrate the 5G MXflex along with its complete portfolio of sub-6 GHz and mmWave 5G network testing solutions June 12-13 at 5G World in London, booth 5G605 and June 11-12 at the In-Building Wireless Congress in Las Vegas, booth 205.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc. is a leading global supplier of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. Founded in 1994, we are currently celebrating our 25th anniversary. PCTEL's precision antennas are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). We offer in-house design, testing, radio integration, and manufacturing capabilities for our customers. PCTEL's test and measurement tools improve the performance of wireless networks globally, with a focus on LTE, public safety, and emerging 5G technologies. Network operators, neutral hosts, and equipment manufacturers rely on our scanning receivers and testing solutions to analyze, design, and optimize their networks.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.pctel.com/.

PCTEL, MXflex and HBflex are trademarks or registered trademarks of PCTEL, Inc. 2019 PCTEL, Inc. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005070/en/

Contacts:

Company Contact

Michael Rosenberg

Director of Marketing

PCTEL, Inc.

(301) 444-2046

public.relations@pctel.com

Investor Relations Contact

Phillip Kupper

Three Part Advisors, LLC

(817) 778-8339

Pkupper@threepa.com