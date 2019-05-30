Orbital Tracking Corp.: Orbital Tracking's Global Telesat Expands Commercial Sales Focus with New Motorola Business and Workforce Digital Radio Products

Global Telesat Communications Celebrates 1,300 Unit Milestone as New Motorola Solutions EMEA Channel Partner

AVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2019 / Orbital Tracking Corp. (OTCQB: TRKK) ("Orbital Tracking" or the "Company"), today announced that its Global Telesat Communications subsidiary has expanded its commercial product portfolio with the addition of top-selling Motorola XT400 Series Business Two-Way Radios, XT600d Series Unlicensed Two-Way Radios and MOTOTRBO Digital Portable Radio (DPR) workforce radio products as part of its increasing focus on commercial and enterprise sales.

Having recently been named as a Motorola Solutions EMEA Channel Partner and surpassing a 1,300-unit sales milestone, Global Telesat Communications is one of Europe's leading providers of Mobile Satellite Services ("MSS") including satellite enabled tracking, emergency location, and voice/data solutions serving consumers, commercial and government customers throughout Europe. Building on growing demand for wireless business communications in industries ranging from manufacturing and construction to facilities management and security, Global Telesat Communications has expanded its offerings with the introduction of an array of new radio products from Motorola Solutions including the XT460, XT660, DP1400 and SL4000.

"Demand for advanced, easy-to-use radio systems by customers in commercial and industrial sectors continues to grow and with the addition of these new Motorola radio products into our product portfolio, we will be able to serve new and existing customers in these large markets with a wider array of workforce communications solutions," said David Phipps, Chief Executive Officer of Orbital Tracking.

About Motorola Business Two-Way Radios

Global Telesat Communications (GTC) has introduced Two-Way Business Radios to their portfolio to equip businesses with portable voice solutions across a diverse or dispersed workforce, for greater collaboration and work efficiency.

The Motorola XT400 Series Business Two-Way Radios and XT600d Series Unlicensed Two-Way Radios empowers businesses to communicate instantly with personnel dispersed across warehouses, shop floors or construction sites. These radios operate on license and subscription-free PMR446 frequencies, to meet the European Union standard for radios and enable on-site communications with no call charges - the perfect answer for business users who need to stay in touch with colleagues.

MOTOTRBO DP1400 Digital Portable Radios (DPR) connects your entire operation and workforce efficiently through superior audio quality, outstanding coverage and long-lasting battery life, to provide solutions for connecting teams who require reliable communication to coordinate and collaborate with crew members.

MOTOTRBO SL4000e Smart Two-Way Radios are designed to provide management with complete control through high-performing, integrated voice and data capabilities to deliver smart connectivity to an organisation. The Motorola SL4000e expands communications across workforces through upgraded audio clarity when used at high-volume construction sites.

About Global Telesat Communications Ltd.

Global Telesat Communications Ltd (GTC), a subsidiary of Orbital Tracking Corp. (OTCQB: TRKK), is a supplier of mobile voice and data communications services via satellite. GTC provides equipment and airtime for use on all the major satellite networks including Globalstar, Inmarsat, Iridium and Thuraya allowing users in remote locations to make phone calls, connect to the internet and track assets or personnel anywhere in the world. For more information regarding GTC, please visit www.globaltelesat.co.uk.

About Orbital Tracking Corp.

Orbital Tracking Corp. provides satellite-based tracking, services as well as mobile voice and data communications services globally via satellite to the commercial and government users. Orbital Tracking specializes in services related to the Globalstar satellite constellation, including ground station construction, simplex tracking services and satellite telecommunications voice airtime. Orbital Tracking operates various e-commerce retail and tracking portals where users around the world can purchase satellite hardware and track assets in real-time on mobile devices or PCs. For more information regarding Orbital Tracking, please visit www.orbitaltracking.com.

