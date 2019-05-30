iConsumer Corp. to Present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2019 / iConsumer Corp. (OTCQB: RWRDP) where tens of thousands of ordinary consumers are rewarded publicly-traded equity - RWRDP, simply for shopping at their favorite retailers, today announced that it will be presenting at the 9th annual LD Micro Invitational on Thursday, June 5 at 8:00 AM PST / 11:00 AM EST. Co-founder and CEO Robert Grosshandler will be presenting and meeting with investors.

In keeping with SEC Chairman Jay Clayton's call for more retail investor involvement with early-stage companies, iConsumer makes every customer a shareholder when they earn rewards by shopping at over 2,000 great online retailers.

"We're pleased to return to the LD Micro Invitational" stated Robert Grosshandler. "The first time we were here we were still a private company. Now we've used Reg. A+ to become a pre-IPO public company. Our 2,700+ shareholders of record, plus over 50,000 shareholders in waiting, expect us to conquer the world as we work, with their participation, to build a publicly-traded massive company in the rewards and loyalty market space. Presenting at this conference is one way we help our shareholders understand what it takes to build a publicly-traded early stage startup."

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with iConsumer, please contact Hayden IR at 917-658-7878.

The LD Micro Invitational will take place June 4th and 5th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 230 companies, and will be attended by over 1,000 individuals.

View iConsumer profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/rwrdp.

Profiles powered by LD Micro - News Compliments of Accesswire

About iConsumer

Headquartered in Evanston, Illinois, iConsumer Corp. (OTCQB: RWRDP ) is the next generation loyalty and rewards platform that helps its members understand and participate in the stock market. Consumers are rewarded with publicly-traded equity - RWRDP - whenever they shop at 2,000 participating retailers. Retailers pay iConsumer for bringing those customers to them. iConsumer is heeding SEC Chairman Jay Clayton's April 2019 call for "companies to access the public capital markets earlier in their life cycle". iConsumer is the early-stage company focused on giving ordinary people the experience of being a public company shareholder, simply because they shopped.

For additional information, please visit us at: https://www.iConsumer.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. Except as may be required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The company undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements.

Offering Statement on File

AN OFFERING STATEMENT REGARDING THIS OFFERING HAS BEEN FILED WITH THE SEC. THE SEC HAS QUALIFIED THAT OFFERING STATEMENT, WHICH ONLY MEANS THAT THE COMPANY MAY MAKE SALES OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED BY THE OFFERING STATEMENT. IT DOES NOT MEAN THAT THE SEC HAS APPROVED, PASSED UPON THE MERITS OR PASSED UPON THE ACCURACY OR COMPLETENESS OF THE INFORMATION IN THE OFFERING STATEMENT. YOU MAY OBTAIN A COPY OF THE OFFERING CIRCULAR THAT IS PART OF THAT OFFERING STATEMENTAT https://www.iconsumer.com/offeringcircular.

YOU SHOULD READ THE OFFERING CIRCULAR BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contact:

Name: Robert Grosshandler

Phone: 888-546-7980

Address: 73 Greentree Drive, #558

Dover, DE 19904

Email: rob@iConsumer.com

SOURCE: iConsumer Corp

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/547073/iConsumer-Corp-to-Present-at-the-9th-Annual-LD-Micro-Invitational