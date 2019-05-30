The global commercial beer dispensers market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global commercial beer dispensers market size is the increasing number of brewpubs and microbreweries. Commercial beer dispensers are extensively adopted in microbreweries, brewpubs, restaurants, and bars. Thus, the demand for commercial beer dispensers is proportional to the number of brewpubs and other foodservice centers that operate across the world. Over the last few years, the number of brewpubs and microbreweries has increased significantly in countries such as the US, France, Germany, the UK. Thus, the increasing launch of new brewpubs and microbreweries will stimulate the demand for commercial beer dispensers market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the automation of beer pouring in commercial beer dispensers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global commercial beer dispensers market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global commercial beer dispensers market: Automation of beer pouring in commercial beer dispensers

Dispensing beer through manual faucets results in the wastage of beer, which has been a major challenge for the growth of the market. Therefore, vendors in the market are launching automated tap solutions that are equipped with interactive screens, which allow consumers to select beers. Consumers are issued a radio-frequency identification (RFID) card, which allows them to pre-load a specific amount to access their account. Once the RFID card is placed in the slot above the desired taps, the system recognizes the card and provides access. This helps reduce the wastage of beer during dispensing and also eliminates the labor involved in the process.

"Apart from the automation of beer pouring in commercial beer dispensers, other factors such as the advent of mobile commercial beer dispensers, and product-service bundling will have a significant impact the growth of the commercial beer dispensers market size during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global commercial beer dispensers market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global commercial beer dispensers market by end-user (hotels and restaurants; breweries, pubs, and bars; and others) and geographic regions (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The European region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. The commercial beer dispensers market growth in Europe can be attributed to the increasing consumption of craft beer and rising launch of craft beers in the region. Germany is one of the traditional and mature beer markets in Europe. With changing preferences, German beer drinkers are becoming more open to craft beers such as Indian Pale Ales or other pale ales.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

