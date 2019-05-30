Bitsdaq Mobile App Officially Listed on Google Play and Apple App Store

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2019 / Bitsdaq, AsiaGlobal's crypto exchange, is pleased to announce that the Android version of the APP is officially launched on Google Play, following the launching of iOS version on Apple App Store. The Bitsdaq APP improves the trading experience of the vast number of users and meets their needs for trading on mobile. To speed up the improvement of the APP, Bitsdaq will hold a rewarded feedback event soon, where participants get the opportunity to get BQQQ airdrops.

Bitsdaq APP offers a superior and seamless trading experience and currently supports multiple trading pairs. For digital asset investors, the market situation is an important reference to make trading decisions. Bitsdaq APP delivers real-time market update, useful trading tools, fast asset deposit and withdrawal, stable and instant trading execution, giving users the best trading experience. This is enabled by a dedicated network to the server, and a professional operation and maintenance team.

Bitsdaq Technical team said that the launching of Bitsdaq APP on Google Play and Apple App Store marks the end of the Bitsdaq APP development. Also, they will continue to add new features requested by users.

"The next step is to continuously optimize the user experience, improve the efficiency and security of deposit, trading and withdrawal, and to add more trading methods." Said Ricky Ng, founder and CEO of Bitsdaq.

Bitsdaq APP supports users from around the world, the tech team will open up access from more countries following the community's request.

To celebrate the Bitsdaq APP listing on Google Play and Apple App store, and to speed up the improvement of the APP, Bitsdaq will hold a rewarded feedback event. Participants are required to provide feedback by commenting on the APP listing on Google Play or App Store during the event, to get BQQQ airdrop. Furthermore, when the amount of comments reaches the specified number, all eligible participants will receive extra BQQQ airdrops.

About Bitsdaq

Bitsdaq is a secure, reliable and advanced digital asset platform operating in Asia and built on cutting edge trading technology. The company provides opportunities and solutions for customers who want access to a broader selection of digital assets on a secure and reliable platform.

