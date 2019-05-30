Internet Marketing Company: Smart Ways To Get Cheaper Car Insurance Rates

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2019 / Compare-autoinsurance.org has released a new blog post that presents some smart ways of getting cheaper car insurance.

Many drivers consider that car insurance is too expensive or they deny their importance. Disregarding a service which can potentially save drivers thousands of dollars is a huge mistake. If price is the problem, check the following tips for lowering the costs.

Check all available discounts. Insurance companies provide a wide range of discounts. It is wise to check the discounts offered by each company before signing a contract. When getting online quotes, the user can easily check for how many discounts he is eligible and how much he will save. The most common discounts include low mileage, safety devices, safe driver, homeownership and paying-in-full.

Paying in advance will help drivers save around 10%. Drivers are asked how often do they want to make payments. Paying for the entire policy in advance will help drivers save a lot of money. The driver can save around 5%-10% just by paying the full value. Some companies are more generous and offer a 15%-20% discount. In this case, the value of the discount will be higher than 1 monthly premium.

Ask for higher deductibles. The policyholder is able to set the deductibles. By selecting a higher deductible level, he agrees to pay more when he files a claim. Deductibles range from $250 up to $1000 or more. In many cases, the recommended value for both comprehensive and collision coverage is $500. When getting online quotes, the client is able to set the deductibles to some predetermined values. After each change, the prices are updated and the user can view how deductibles influence the total cost.

Bundle policies under the same company. Placing multiple vehicles or multiple belongings can be really beneficial. Besides having access to discounts, the policyholder will have to deal with less paperwork. Multi-insurance discounts vary by provider, with some companies offering as much as 20% discount for combining home and auto insurance.

"Car insurance can be made cheaper, but only after applying the right strategies. Visit our website for free car insurance quotes", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

