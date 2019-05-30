The "European Woodfree Paper Market: Detailed Analysis Forecasts by Sub-Grade Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European Woodfree Paper Market report series examine market activity and trends in the European woodfree paper markets. The report series has been specifically designed to assist papermakers and others plan their activities and involvement in this important sector. Nearly all the major companies and many others are regular subscribers.

Each report contains a wealth of information, covering demand for all grades of wood-free paper (coated and uncoated; reels, sheets, cut-size, etc), imports/exports, supply, capacity and prices. The reports give in-depth coverage of key issues such as Market Cycles and Paper/Pulp prices.

The information and forecasts are based on thorough yet impartial analysis of published and semi-published information, supported by continuous, detailed market research. Subscribers tell us that the forecasts are unique, perceptive and valuable.

The reports also contain:

Detailed company capacity data with comprehensive investment listings

Pulp and Paper forecasts (NBSK, Hardwood $/t, Euro/t)

Leading supplier tables

Imports and Exports by grade

Subscribers also benefit from access to the subscriber information and support service which is a full back-up service allowing subscribers to ask us questions and to obtain responses to market queries as required.

The European Woodfree Paper Market service comprises:

Tri-annual European Woodfree Paper Market forecast reports (3 pa)

Access to the subscriber information and support service

Ad-hoc updates for subscribers

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Regional Classifications

Spring 2019 Recent developments

1. Forecast Summary: Data

Annual Forecast Summary: Europe-30

Annual Forecast Summary: W. Europe-16

Annual Forecast Summary: E.Europe-14

Annual Forecast Summary: Russia

2. Forecast Cycle Dynamics

2.1. Forecast Long-Term Trend

2.2. Demand: Demand Drivers

2.2.1. Demand: Demand Drivers Hardware

2.2.2. Demand: Demand Drivers Books

2.2.3. Demand: Demand Drivers Magazines

2.2.4. Demand: Demand Drivers Mail

2.2.5. Demand: Demand Drivers Advertising

2.2.6. Demand: Demand Drivers General Printing

2.3. Demand: Grade Focus

2.4. Demand: Sub-Grade Forecast

2.5. Demand: Regional Focus

2.5.1. Demand: Regional Focus Russia

3. Capacity- Major Capacity Changes

3.1. Forecast Capacity Overview

3.2. Capacity Projections, CWF tonnage details

3.3. Capacity Projections, CWF Other Europe

3.4. Capacity Projections, UWF tonnage details

3.5. Capacity Projections, UWF Others

3.6. Investment Details Listing of Plans

4. Supply-Demand Balance

4.1. Quarterly Operating Ratios

4.2. Delivery Lead Times

4.3. Supply-Demand Outlook (Base vs. Forecast)

4.4. Cut-size Papers Demand Supply

5. Leading Suppliers

5.1. Consolidation Leading Companies

5.2. Cut-Size Leading Companies

Notes on the Herfindahl-Hirschman Index (HHi)

6. Trade

6.1 Trade Forecast

7. Prices Margins

7.1. Papermakers' Costs

7.2. Papermakers' Converting Margins

7.3. Paper Price Forecast

7.4. Paper and Pulp Prices

a) Paper Price Forecast EUROs

b) Paper Price Forecast UK

7.5. Exchange Rates

