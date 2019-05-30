Pingan Cloud Accelerator: "Expand the Cloud Ecosystem & Inspire Limitless Innovation" - Ping An Cloud Accelerator 2nd Cohort D-day was successfully held in Shenzhen

SHENZHEN, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2019 / On May 28th 5 pm, Ping An Cloud Accelerator 2nd Cohort D-day was successfully held at Consumer Electronic Exchange/Exhibition Center(CEEC), Futian, Shenzhen. The theme of the event, "Expand the Cloud Ecosystem & Inspire Limitless Innovation", matches perfectly with the Cloud based background of the Accelerator, and the core idea ofserving innovative startups. Ping An Cloud Accelerator presented its 2nd cohort achievements to a full hall of 280 guests, including Mr. Ye Wenge, Futian Deputy District Mayor, investors, executives from various industries, and technology experts.

The "D-day" event is an important part of the Ping An Cloud Acceleration Program. During the5-month acceleration, Ping An Cloud Accelerator team help the startups optimize their products, technology and business models to adapt to the Chinese technology, Internet, regulation and business environment. In addition, the startups are able to get access to the resources from Ping An Cloud Ecosystem, to build collaborative partnerships with the companies and partners from the Accelerator network. During the event, 12 companies shared their visions and success stories in the last 5 months. These companies are from mainland China, Hong Kong, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Switzerland, focusing on insurance, medical health, AI and other industries.

Based on Cloud, Empower the Society

"Expand the Cloud Ecosystem & Inspire Limitless Innovation"illustrates what Ping An Cloud Accelerator is based on, shows the extensive application of cloud technology in the present and future society, and the ability of technology innovation.

Ricky Ou, Chief Product Officer of Ping An Technology and General Manager of Ping An Cloud said in the greeting video: Ping An Cloud Accelerator was jointly started by Ping An Cloud and Futian District Government to bring in innovative startups and help them become part of the Ping An Cloud Ecosystem. In this effort, the Accelerator helps facilitate the Innovation in Futian District, contribute to the effort leading Futian to become the Silicon Valley of the East.

Huang Wei, General Manager of Ping An Cloud Strategic Partnership and Ecosystem Building mentioned the 'hé zòng lián héng' cooperation concept in his opening remarks. He explained that Ping An Cloud Accelerator is the gateway to global cutting-edge technologies, thereforeincreasing the diversity andversatility of Ping An Cloud Ecosystem. Working together with the government, partners, investors and global mentors, Ping An Cloud Accelerator creates a sustainable collaboration circle. With the Futian Government's support and the help of the Accelerator team, the landing process for the startups becomes more practical, and the acceleration companies are able to make efficient connection and establish cooperative partnership with the right partners. While the startups are growing during the acceleration, their technology will be accepted into the Ping An Cloud Ecosystem as the Cloud's standardized solutions.

Zhu Jiang, Director General of Futian Finance Bureau has expressed his preference for Ping An Cloud Accelerator's acceleration model (PAC model). In comparison with the YC model, he summarized the core methodologies of PAC model in terms of equity right and interests, acceleration services, Ping An Cloud technology and business connections. Mr. Zhupointed out that the Futian government will vigorously support the innovative technology startups, attract overseas companies with advanced technologies and top talents team to land in Futian and nourish startup service institutions with innovative model, thereby turning Futian into a high-tech innovation center comparable to Silicon Valley.

"Whether as a customer or a technology partner, SMEs and startups are becoming more and more important to us," said WilliamFang, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Architect of Ping An Technology. "With more than five years' development, Ping An Cloud has become the largest cloud platform in the financial industry. While serving internal and external customers of Ping An, it is also supporting SMEs and startups on their business expansions. "

The 2nd cohort graduating companies rounded off their 5-month acceleration journey with captivating pitches, giving a satisfactory 'report' to the present guests.

Take Artificial Labs, an outstanding startup of 2nd cohort as an example. Based in UK, it is an InsurTech company that provides SaaS-based AI cloud platform for better pricing, risk management and claim automation in special insurance such as marine insurance, athlete insurance and cyber security insurance. Ping An Technology attaches great importance to the development potential brought by the combination of the insurance industry and Artificial Intelligence. Therefore, after being accepted into the Acceleration Program, Artificial Labs got the chance to cooperate with Ping An Property and Casualty Insurance and provided its cloud platform. Besides, Ping An Cloud team has signed an Consultancy agreement with Artificial Labs and help deploy its platform on Ping An Cloud, which allow Artificial Labs to expand in China market through Ping An Cloud network.

"D-day" symbolizes the summary of the past and wonderful expectation for the future. Ping An Cloud Accelerator will continue to dig deep into its own powers in technology, resources, finance, ecology, etc., and cooperate with more innovative technology companies and help them realize their values.

