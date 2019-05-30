Highlights:

Satellite reindeer tracking solution from Globalstar VAR PrismaQuality Finland is being rapidly adopted by farmers across Scandinavia

Globalstar's SmartOne C IoT device chosen for custom designed reindeer collars

ReindeerApp deployments expected to spread across the Nordics and into Asia and Canada

Globalstar Europe Satellite Services Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE MKT: GSAT) today announced that farmers have deployed a new Globalstar IoT technology solution to track and protect thousands of reindeer in the north of Finland and Sweden.

Since trialling its ReindeerApp and collar less than a year ago, newly-signed Globalstar Value Added Reseller PrismaQuality Finland has seen rapid uptake among reindeer herd owners whose livestock roam fence-free in Scandinavia's vast northern hinterland.

ReindeerApp enables farmers to keep track of their herds, and helps mitigate losses from predators such as wolves and bears. The user interface which PrismaQualityFinland developed notifies herders when a deer is no longer moving, and thanks to Globalstar's extensive satellite coverage and accuracy, the farmer knows exactly where to go to check on the animals.

Petter Kroneld, Product Development Manager of PrismaQuality Finland, says, "When farmers asked us to develop a tracking collar for their reindeer, we knew right away that satellite connectivity would be essential to deliver the reach we needed. We designed the collar around SmartOne C due to its satellite coverage, superior battery life, small size and low cost."

The SmartOne C's long battery power means farmers need only change the collars' batteries during the annual round-up in June, when herds get health checks and new-born fawns are marked to identify who owns them.

Reindeer husbandry has been carried out in Lapland, Northern Finland, and across the northern Scandianvian region by indigenous Sami communities for over a millennium. Descendents of these original reindeer farmers continue that tradition today, however modern farming principles are being increasingly adopted. There is huge economic value from the 200,000 reindeer in Finland including the sale of meat and products made from skin and leather, horn and bone.

Reindeer tracking systems based on GSM have been trialled in the past, but inadequate reliability in remote regions, higher price and poor battery life made these systems ineffective.

Beyond Finland, ReindeerApp is also now being used in Sweden, where there are 250,000 reindeer. Deployments are also expected in Norway, as well as in Canada to track caribou, and to manage other deer species in Nepal and Mongolia.

"Satellite IoT is transforming industries of all kinds, and applications are limited only by human imagination," says Robert Clarke, Regional Sales Manager at Globalstar. "Our state-of-the-art IoT technology, combined with our worldwide fleet of satellites in Low Earth Orbit, is now helping reindeer farmers preserve their livelihoods and their traditional way of life."

About PrismaQuality Finland

PrismaQuality Finland is a Finnish IoT service and hardware provider. The company's goal is to provide customers with complete IoT solutions from concept-level to fully developed intelligent systems with hundreds of sensors and several mobile apps. Major companies in Finland, and customers around the world, rely on PrismaQuality Finland as their collaborative partner. Customers operating in heavy transportation, logistics, recycling, environmental technologies, oil gas, sea transport, navigation, building and farming are all benefitting from IoT solutions provided by PrismaQuality Finland. A diversity of sensors, GPS and WiFi tracking technologies are at the heart of PrismaQuality Finland's business. www.prismaquality.net

About Globalstar, Inc.

Globalstar is a leading provider of mobile satellite voice and data services. Customers around the world in industries such as government, emergency management, marine, logging, oil gas and outdoor recreation rely on Globalstar to conduct business smarter and faster, maintain peace of mind and access emergency personnel. Globalstar data solutions are ideal for various asset and personal tracking, data monitoring, M2M and IoT applications. The company's products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, the innovative satellite Wi-Fi hotspot, simplex and duplex satellite data modems, tracking devices and flexible service packages.

For more information, visit eu.globalstar.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005529/en/

Contacts:

Cynthia Ritchie

White Tiger Communications

cynthia@whitetigercommunications.net

+44 (0)20 3514 2525



Gavan Murphy

Globalstar Director of Marketing EMEA

gavan.murphy@globalstar.com