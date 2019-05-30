Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) recently introduced QMet 300 alloy its newest high-performance strip alloy which offers a unique combination of high conductivity, strength and formability to meet current and emerging customer needs in the consumer electronics and automotive markets.

QMet 300 strip alloy is a copper-chromium-silver material with conductivity greater than all other alloys of similar strength, ALONG with sharp formability and stress relaxation resistance comparable to that of copper beryllium.

"We created QMet 300 strip alloy to enable new designs that have been unachievable for customers across a range of markets and applications," said Clive Grannum, President of Materion Performance Alloys and Composites. "Its high conductivity, strength and formability set it apart from other alloys available in the marketplace. We expect it will be used to solve materials problems in an even wider range of industries than those currently identified, including the appliance and server and data connections markets."

The high conductivity of QMet 300 alloy allows design engineers to create smaller high current and high heat transfer components to fit into tighter spaces, making it an unmatchable solution in many consumer electronics and automotive applications, including:

EV Charging Contacts

Appliance Power Contacts

Computer Power Contacts

Backplane, Midplane and CardEdge Connectors

Photovoltaic System Connectors

Heat Spreading for Consumer Electronics

Automotive Wire Harness Terminals and High Voltage Connectors

QMet 300 is the newest addition to the QMet family of products, which also includes QMet 200 a copper-chromium-nickel-tin alloy that is an ideal solution for high temperature-small space environments associated with consumer electronics.

With QMet alloys, Materion can accommodate smaller batch orders with shorter lead times, giving engineers quicker access to these materials.

The company anticipates developing other industry-first QMet strip products to address customers' future needs.

About Materion:

Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, supplies advanced materials to global markets. Our unique product portfolio includes high performance alloys, beryllium products, clad metal strip, composite metals, ceramics, inorganic chemicals, microelectronics packaging materials, precision optics, thin film coatings and thin film deposition materials.

Learn more at (http://materion.com/About).

Or connect via:

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/MaterionCorp/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/materion-corporation

Twitter - https://twitter.com/MaterionCorp

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/user/MaterionVideos

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005055/en/

Contacts:

Investors:

Stephen F. Shamrock

216-383-4010

stephen.shamrock@materion.com

Media:

John G. McCloskey

216-383-6835

john.mccloskey@materion.com

Mayfield Hts-g