The development will comprise multiple smaller projects, a first 60 MW batch of which closed its first tender window this month with the results not yet publicized. Cambodia boasts comparatively high electricity prices and has been urged by the UN Development Program to use PV to drive down energy bills.The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved $7.64 million in loans for a 100 MW solar project in Cambodia. According to an announcement by the bank, the project will help the country diversify its energy mix and boost economic competitiveness. Aside from the ADB funding, the project will receive ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...