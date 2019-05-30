Gartner has named Planview a Leader in the May 2019 Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Project and Portfolio Management," positioned highest for its ability to execute and furthest for completeness of vision for the second consecutive year. Gartner evaluated Planview's offering of project portfolio management (PPM)-related products.

Planview's PPM-related products include Planview Enterprise One for enterprise-wide portfolio and resource management, Planview PPM Pro for mid-tier portfolio and resource management, Planview LeanKit for Lean and Agile delivery, Planview Projectplace for collaborative work management, and Planview Spigit for enterprise innovation management.

According to Gartner, "Scaling digital business requires PPM leaders to adopt new approaches to strategic planning and execution, and drive successful business transformation initiatives and programs. PPM leaders must adopt simplified ways to use multiple types of PPM tools to support both decision making and execution without introducing technology redundancy." 1

"In today's changing world of work, organizations must rethink how they connect strategy to delivery. Strategic planning and portfolio management have never been more important, but the connection with delivery teams requires embracing the different ways teams work from traditional projects to Lean-Agile and unstructured collaborative work," said Patrick Tickle, Planview chief product officer. "Planview's solutions empower our customers to select the ideal experiences for each team while ensuring strategic alignment across every work delivery approach."

Planview Enterprise One and Planview PPM Pro customers can leverage Planview Team Member Flex user licensing to decide the right experience for the way each team works. Organizations can choose the best combination of Lean-Agile, collaborative, or traditional PPM team member capabilities, with the ability to switch between user experiences periodically as ways of work change. Ultimately, the work delivered is tied back to the integrated strategy and portfolio plan that provides stakeholder visibility, drives organizational alignment, and enables enterprise-wide transformation.

Planview will demonstrate how its solutions transform strategy to delivery in the changing world of work at the Gartner Program Portfolio Management Summits 2019 in London, England, June 5-6 and Washington, D.C., June 17-19.

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Project and Portfolio Management, Daniel Stang, Mbula Schoen, Anthony Henderson, 21 May 2019

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

