Bell, Textron Aviation Inc., Textron Aviation Defense LLC, Textron Systems, TRU Simulation Training and Textron Airborne Solutions, all businesses of Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT), have announced their plans for the Paris Air Show-the largest aerospace event in the world-which will be held June 17-23 at the Exhibition Center of Le Bourget. Textron will be displaying in Textron Pavilion A2.

"Our exhibit demonstrates a deep and diverse lineup of commercial and military aircraft, unmanned systems and simulation and training solutions," says Textron's Chairman and CEO Scott Donnelly. "We're excited to show Paris Air Show attendees how focused we've been on delivering new levels of innovation and performance."

Bell

Since the company's beginning in 1935, Bell has set the pace for the helicopter industry, expanding the scope of vertical lift. Bell was the first to obtain commercial certification for a helicopter nearly 60 years ago and since then, has delivered thousands of innovative aircraft to customers around the world. When it comes to developing the world's first air taxi or producing life-saving commercial and military aircraft, Bell has the innovative minds and the relentless drive to revolutionize search and rescue operations, business travel and vertical takeoff and lift. And we are just getting started.

Discover these next-generation aircraft on static display during Paris Air Show this year:

The Bell 505 Jet Ranger X light single engine helicopter is the ideal military trainer aircraft and offers incredible value unlike any other helicopter in its class. With more than 150 delivered around the world, it is designed to be easier and safer to fly thanks to its superior standard equipment and state-of-the-art Garmin 1000H TM glass cockpit.

With over 330,000 hours on the global fleet, the Bell 429 is designed with the future in mind, enhancing occupant safety, with the adaptability to remain at the forefront as mission requirements evolve. The Bell 429 has been chosen by police forces, air medical teams and militaries around the world for time-sensitive missions.

The Bell 525 Relentless full-scale mock-up outfitted with Mecaer Aviation's luxurious MAGnificent interior will be on static display this year. The aircraft offers customers a general leap forward, bringing new technological advances designed to benefit operators and increase safety standards of the industry. The 525 is expected to be the first commercial aircraft certified with Fly-By-Wire technology which greatly increases safety through reduced pilot workload and enhanced situational awareness.

Textron Aviation

Textron Aviation and Textron Aviation Defense-a subsidiary of Textron Aviation Inc.-will be showcasing their defense and special mission capabilities at the Paris Air Show, featuring static displays of the highly advanced Beechcraft AT-6 Wolverine, a flight inspection-configured Cessna Citation Latitude, an ISR-configured Beechcraft King Air 350i and a Cessna Grand Caravan EX equipped with an array of radars and sensors.

The Beechcraft AT-6 Wolverine is the world's most cost-effective turboprop approach to light attack and armed reconnaissance, equipping the warfighter with the greatest level of mission configurability, the most advanced ISR technology, an optimized battlespace networking capability and the unwavering mission support of a global service network. The AT-6 Wolverine meets the full spectrum of U.S. Air Force Light Attack Aircraft (LAA) Integrated Weapon System (IWS) requirements.

Textron Aviation has engineered and designed innovative interior and avionics options that optimize the Latitude for installations of Flight Inspection systems and has enabled a more cost-effective and rapid installation for its customers. The Latitude's flight inspection systems have been outfitted with the latest technology in en-route and terminal navigation aids while the aircraft features an extended range of border-to-border flight calibration, the payload capacity for extensive onboard test equipment and a dual flight inspection and executive transportation configuration.

The Beechcraft King Air 350i surpasses its predecessor's high-caliber performance with more payload capability and range and delivers a quieter interior with standard Wi-Fi and Pro Line Fusion avionics with full touch-screen simplicity. The King Air is the world's most popular business turboprop aircraft-a title sustained over five decades of continuous enhancement.

The freedom to configure the Cessna Grand Caravan EX to meet changing demands empowers operators to meet diverse surveillance mission requirements. External mounting provisions enable use of advanced electro optical/infrared (EO/IR) systems that transmit imaging to cabin mission computers and available cockpit repeaters. Intelligence is shared in real time via tactical radio and satellite downlink.

Textron Systems

Textron Systems is a longstanding leader in unmanned aircraft systems and command-and-control technologies, with more than one million flight hours across platforms.

The business will highlight its Aerosonde Small Unmanned Aircraft System (SUAS) during the 2019 Paris Air Show. The Aerosonde system offers proven, multi-mission performance in both military and commercial land- and sea-based applications. The Aerosonde is equipped for real-time, full-motion video and communications relay within a single flight. In addition, it offers dedicated space and power to integrate additional capabilities based on customer requirements. With more than 300,000 total flight hours, the Aerosonde SUAS delivers thousands of flight hours each month for customers around the world.

Textron Systems also will highlight its expeditionary Aerosonde HQ, an enhanced, hybrid-quadrotor variant of the proven Aerosonde SUAS that combines the vertical takeoff and landing capability of a multi-rotor platform with the efficiency and speed of the Aerosonde fixed-wing aircraft. Incorporating the purpose-built Lycoming EL-005 heavy fuel engine for benchmark-setting reliability and performance, the small, highly mobile Aerosonde HQ configuration offers two-person setup and launch in less than 20 minutes. The expeditionary Aerosonde HQ system was selected by the U.S. Army in March to participate in Phase 1 of its Future Tactical Unmanned Aircraft System (FTUAS) initiative, which will allow users to envision and define the capabilities and operational concepts it will need for future combat.

For decades, Textron Systems' Shadow TUAS has been the U.S. Army's workhorse for both Brigade Combat Teams and Combat Aviation Brigades. With more than one million operational hours, Textron Systems has begun flight tests of the Shadow TUAS Block III configuration, which incorporates significant enhancements to continue the platform's record of exemplary operational availability.

TRU Simulation Training

TRU Simulation Training delivers innovative, total aviation training solutions to the commercial and military markets while providing superior technical support and customer service. TRU continues to build its presence as a leading provider to aircraft OEMs and is currently developing the world's first 777X full flight training suite- as exclusive simulator supplier on the 777X program to Boeing. TRU will have senior executives available to answer questions about TRU's total training solutions.

Textron Airborne Solutions

This business includes the Airborne Tactical Advantage Company (ATAC), the industry-leading provider of tactical flight training and adversary services which was acquired by Textron in 2016.ATAC provides realistic fighter adversary flight operations to the U.S. Departments of the Navy and Air Force with numerous tactical aircraft, highly skilled former military fighter pilots, and an impressive maintenance and logistics program. In addition to preserving flight hours on front-line active military aircraft, ATAC also enables the Department of Defense to focus on "blue air" combat flight training, ensuring U.S. military pilots have every possible tactical advantage.

About Bell

Thinking above and beyond is what we do. For more than 80 years, we've been reimagining the experience of flight and where it can take us.

We are pioneers. We were the first to break the sound barrier and to certify a commercial helicopter. We were aboard NASA's first lunar mission and brought advanced tiltrotor systems to market. Today, we're defining the future of on-demand mobility.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas-as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Textron Inc.,--we have strategic locations around the globe. And with nearly one quarter of our workforce having served, helping our military achieve their missions is a passion of ours.

Above all, our breakthrough innovations deliver exceptional experiences to our customers. Efficiently. Reliably. And always, with safety at the forefront. For more information, visit www.bellflight.com.

About Textron Aviation Inc.

Textron Aviation Inc. is the leading general aviation authority and home to the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands, which account for more than half of all general aviation aircraft flying. The Textron Aviation brands represent unrivaled innovation, performance and leadership in the industry, and offer an unmatched value proposition rooted in the total ownership experience. Leveraging unparalleled speed-to-market, Textron Aviation provides the most versatile and comprehensive business and general aviation product portfolio in the world through five principal lines of business: business jets, general aviation and special mission turboprop aircraft, high performance piston aircraft, military trainer and defense aircraft and a complete global customer service organization. Textron Aviation has delivered more than 250,000 aircraft in over 143 countries. Its broad range of products include such best-selling aircraft as Citation business jets, King Air and Caravan turboprops and T-6 military trainer aircraft, all of which are backed by the industry's most capable global service network. For more information, visit www.txtav.com

About Textron Aviation Defense LLC

When military customers need airborne solutions for their critical missions, they turn to Textron Aviation Defense. Provider of the world's leading military flight trainer-the Beechcraft T-6 Texan II-as well as the innovative, multi-mission Beechcraft AT-6 Wolverine and the bold Textron Scorpion jet, this trio of defense aircraft deliver unparalleled low acquisition, operating and training costs, are produced and missionized in America's Heartland and are backed by the world's most capable global service network. For more information, visit defense.txtav.com and scorpionjet.com.

About Textron Systems

Textron Systems is a world leader in unmanned air, surface and land products, services and support for aerospace and defense customers. Harnessing agility and a broad base of expertise, Textron Systems' innovative businesses design, manufacture, field and support comprehensive solutions that expand customer capabilities and deliver value. For more information, visit www.textronsystems.com.

About TRU Simulation Training

TRU Simulation Training Inc., a Textron Inc. company, delivers innovative, total aviation training solutions to the commercial and military markets while providing superior technical support and customer service. Headquartered in Goose Creek, S.C., the company is known for its high-fidelity training devices, pilot and maintenance training, military mission training, and aviation training services and support. For more information, visit www.TRUsimulation.com.

About Textron Airborne Solutions

Textron Airborne Solutions is the parent business unit of the Airborne Tactical Advantage Company (ATAC). Together, they provide live-fly aviation solutions to an expanding military market. ATAC is the leading provider of adversary and aggressor flight operations in direct support of Department of Defense tactical training, deployment workups and exercise scenarios. For more information, visit www.atacusa.com.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation Training. For more information, visit www.textron.com.

